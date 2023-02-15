‘Harry Potter’ Fans Wanted a Marvel Actor to Play 1 Role in a Prequel

Since the beginning of the Harry Potter franchise, fans have always wanted more. From the J.K. Rowling books came the movies, the Wizarding World theme park at Universal, Pottermore, and the Fantastic Beasts films. But one thing fans haven’t received? A long-awaited Mauraders prequel. Years ago, a Marvel actor was fan-cast as Harry’s dad, James Potter. But he’s since aged out of the role.

‘Harry Potter’ fans have wanted a Marauders prequel for years

I am open to any and all #HarryPotter content but what I really WANT is a #Marauders prequel … let me see James, Sirius, Remus and Peter in school, younger #dumbledore, introduce some new characters, etc. — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) January 25, 2021

Since the beginning of the series, Harry Potter fans have subsisted on tidbits from the Marauders’ Era, which follows James Potter (Harry’s father), Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and Sirius Black throughout their time at Hogwarts in the 1970s. The characters play significant roles in Harry’s growth throughout the books and movies. But fans have little information about the Marauders’ past antics.

Fans have long wished for a Marauders prequel book, or even a series. But J.K Rowling has stated unequivocally that she has no intention of writing one. At the Bath Literature Festival (via the Independent) in 2013, Rowling was asked about the possibility. Rowling said she didn’t plan to write any more Harry Potter books. But if she did, it wouldn’t be about the Mauraders. The reason? “I think prequels are not generally very successful,” Rowling said.

Fans wanted Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play James Potter in a ‘Harry Potter’ prequel

Our late-night highlight at 1.10am is Sam Taylor-Johnson's John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, starring Aaron Johnson: pic.twitter.com/8OkQqPaw6F — Film4 (@Film4) October 18, 2015

Regardless of this disappointing news, fans have long chosen who they feel to be the perfect person for an imaginary role. When it comes to what would undoubtedly be a lead role in a Marauders movie, Potterheads once turned to Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The British actor, who broke out with the film Kick-Ass, is also known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He portrayed Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

A different film is what pointed Harry Potter fans in his direction. Taylor-Johnson starred in the 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy, as the legendary musician. However, as BuzzFeed explains, his time has passed. When Nowhere Boy came out, Taylor-Johnson could conceivably play a Hogwarts student. However, at 32, he’s more likely to be cast as an adult James Potter than a teenage one.

What does the future hold for the Wizarding World movies?

(L-R): Actors Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint attend a photocall for the movie “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at the Guildhall October 25, 2002 in London, United Kingdom. | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 marked the end of the film adaptations of the Harry Potter series. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought fans back to the Wizarding World on the big screen in 2016. Unfortunately, the Fantastic Beasts trilogy wasn’t as well received as the Harry Potter films, and it appeared to have spelled the end of the films.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in November 2022, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, talked about how profitable the first Harry Potter movies were for the studio and how they were open to more Harry Potter films in the future. Though there are no more Harry Potter novels published after Deathly Hallows, there are still plots that can be turned into films to keep the popular series going.