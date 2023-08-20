Evanna Lynch, aka Luna Lovegood, recently confirmed she had a secret romance with her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Robbie Jarvis.

The magical world of Harry Potter has captured the hearts of audiences for years, but what happens behind the scenes? In a recent revelation, a star from the acclaimed film series has confirmed a secret romance with an unlikely co-star.

Join us as we dive into the hidden relationship that lasted nearly a decade, exploring the connection between two of the series’ actors. It’s a rare glimpse into the private lives of those who brought J.K. Rowling’s fantastical world to life on the big screen.

Evanna Lynch confirms her secret romance with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star

Lynch, known for portraying the mystical Hogwarts witch Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series, recently confirmed her secret romance.

According to Mirror, Lynch revealed that she had a nine-year relationship with fellow Harry Potter co-star Robbie Jarvis. Despite intense public scrutiny, the pair kept their romance secret for nearly a decade.

Jarvis played the role of a young James Potter in the fifth installment of the Harry Potter series. He and Lynch first crossed paths in 2007 during the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix casting.

Their connection evolved into a discreet romance that ended in 2016. Jarvis’s contributions to the entertainment world aren’t limited to his minor role in Harry Potter.

The actor appeared in TV shows such as Genie in the House, The History Boys, Waking the Dead, and a selection of theatrical performances.

A closer look at the ‘Harry Potter’ star’s secret relationship

During their nine-year relationship, Lynch and Jarvis went through various transformations. One of these changes was Lynch’s persuasion of Jarvis to abandon consuming meat, dairy, and eggs.

Though they largely kept their relationship under wraps, Lynch did subtly hint at their connection from time to time.

In May 2015, she publicly acknowledged her Harry Potter co-star, referring to him as her “sweetest boy” in a birthday greeting on Instagram. She also shared their plans to enjoy a show together.

Even after parting ways, the pair maintained a friendly relationship, often seen together at vegan gatherings. Jarvis continues to embrace the vegan lifestyle, frequently sharing thoughts on animal rights and plant-based matters on his public Instagram profile.

He appears to be in a new relationship with professional basketball player Zoe Fleck, who also adheres to a vegan diet.

This is who Evanna Lynch is dating now

Lynch has transitioned beyond her relationship with Jarvis and, as of 2021, is believed to be involved with an unidentified French gentleman. She introduced her new romantic interest, whose name she kept confidential, to her family during her sister’s wedding festivities.

In a 2022 conversation with RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, Evanna shared how they met in London, describing him as reserved.

“He’s quiet. But he’s meeting the whole family this weekend,” she revealed.

Within the same discussion, Lynch expressed her aspiration to venture into fiction writing, recalling her years as an avid reader during her adolescence.

She also reflected on her third-place finish in the 2018 Dancing with the Stars season, labeling it a “once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Although she has gone on to other projects, Lynch is still best known for her portrayal of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series. She first appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and reprised the role in each subsequent film.