Heidi Klum is known for her modeling work and her participation in Project Runway. The former Victoria’s Secret model is known around town for her love of Halloween, too. For more than two decades, Klum has hosted a blowout bash to celebrate the holiday. While Halloween is largely seen as a kid’s holiday, her own children were just recently invited to the Halloween bash. Leni Klum received her first invite last year at the ripe old age of 18.

Leni Klum attended her mom’s Halloween party for the first time last year

Halloween might be for kids, but Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is an adult-only affair. While the mother of four has been hosting a holiday bash for over two decades, 2022 was the first year her eldest child, Leni Klum, made the guest list.

Heidi Klum with her children, Johan , Henry and Leni | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Leni Klum had recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City for modeling gigs and college when she snagged an invite. The elder Klum was happy to have her daughter at the big event. She told People, “It’s fun for her to be here tonight, and it’s fun for me to have her here!”

Presumably, Leni is on the guest list for the 2023 event, too, but it’s hard to say if any of her siblings will attend. Klum’s oldest son, Henry, just turned 18 on Sept. 12. He could make the cut because of his age. Younger siblings Johan, 16, and Lou, 14, will probably have to stay home, though.

Heidi Klum always shows up in an outrageous costume for Halloween party

No matter which of her children attend the event, Klum always goes all out with her costumes. In 2022, the first year Leni was on hand for the event, Klum spent the day slithering into a massive worm costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, got in on the fun and was dressed as a fisherman.

Heidi Klum (as Heidi Klum) with Heidi Klum lookalikes | Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

In 2019, she showed up as a flesh-colored alien, and the year before she shocked Instagram followers by turning up as Fiona from Shrek. She’s dressed up as Cleopatra, an old lady, a robot, a butterfly, and even herself once for the big Halloween event.

Her 2023 costume is still under wraps. Followers should watch carefully, though. Klum is known for giving away clues on Instagram in the days before the big event. The Daily Mail caught up with the TV personality recently and asked her about her upcoming Halloween look. While she wasn’t prepared to give away too much information, she did say, “It’s going to be extra. It’s going to be really extra.” We can’t wait to see what she comes up with.