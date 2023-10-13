It's not just the NFL that loves Taylor Swift appearance. Heidi Klum would also love for the songbird to make an appearance at certain event she hosts.

Like it or not people can’t stop talking about about pop star Taylor Swift and her rumored romance with NFL tight end Travis Kelce. The biggest news story of September has carried into October after Swift showed up at Met Life Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets. Two weeks later, prior to a game against the Denver Broncos, the mayor of Kansas City announced that the “Anti-Hero” artist was in town for the Thursday night football game.

The NFL certainly doesn’t mind having Swift in the stadium cheering on the Kelce. In fact, viewership for Chiefs games has been up since the singer attended her first one on Sept. 24, and Kelce’s jersey sales have gone through the roof. Now, someone else is hoping to get Swift to attend an event, and that is Heidi Klum. Here’s what the supermodel said about having Swift and Kelce attend her famous Halloween Party, plus who the duo could reportedly go dressed as.

(L): Travis Kelce smiles during warmups | David Eulitt/Getty Images, (R): Taylor Swift attends the Toronto International Film Festival | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Klum says Swift and Kelce can even show up to her Halloween party unannounced

It’s almost that time of year for Klum’s annual Halloween party, and she would just “love” to have Swift and the songbird’s rumored beau attend the bash.

“I would love to invite them,” the American’s Got Talent judge told the Daily Mail. She explained that they could even turn up unannounced if they wanted.

“If they would just show up, I’m sure no one at the door will turn them away,” Klum said before adding, “Unless the costume is so strong that no one recognizes them.”

The supermodel expects all of her guests to be in costume, as she previously revealed that’s the No. 1 rule for her Halloween parties.

“I implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule,” Klum stated. “We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in. The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”

Insiders say Kelce and Swift may dress as Barbie and Ken for Halloween

(L): Travis Kelce reacts of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before a game | Michael Owens/Getty Images, (R): Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce from a suite in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

There’s no word if Klum would make a costume rule exception for the most famous singer in the world and greatest tight end in the NFL, but it may not matter because the duo is reportedly dressing up for the holiday anyway.

An insider claimed that Swift and Kelce have been floating around the idea of going to the party as Barbie and Ken and could use that event to make their red carpet debut together.

“The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with,” the source said. “Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is a very big option for them to attend. They haven’t made it 100 %, but since they have made things official in other ways that they have even started a relationship, they are really feeling it all out, and they might want to make that night the night they go red carpet official.”

We may just have to wait until Halloween then to see if this love story becomes official.