‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 16 Viewers Called the Blue Team the Most Insufferable Ever – They’re Right

There isn’t anything quite like Hell’s Kitchen Season 16. Chef Gordon Ramsay returned with his high culinary standards, but the cast exceeded what audiences expected when it came to drama. However, it was certainly uneven, as it primarily weighed on the blue team that originally held all male chef contestants before Ramsay made any shakeups. Hell’s Kitchen fans remember season 16 as having the worst blue team in the history of the reality competition show, and they aren’t wrong.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 16 viewers called it ‘unwatchable’

L-R: Gordon Ramsay and Matt Hearn | Greg Gayne/FOX

According to the official Hell’s Kitchen Reddit page, fans called season 16’s blue team “unlikable,” “a mess,” “dysfunctional,” and “unwatchable.” This all came back to the way that the team interacted with one another and the competing red team.

The blue team included Genaro Delillo, Paulie Giganti, Matt Hearn, Johnny McDevitt, Andrew Pearce, Devin Simpson, Aaron Smock, Pat Tortorello, and Koop Wynkoop.

Meanwhile, the red team included Jessica Boynton, Shaina Hayden, Wendy Mendez, Heidi Parent, Kimberly Roth, Kimberly-Ann Ryan, Heather Williams, Aziza Young, and Gia Young.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 16 had a very intense blue team

The blue team on Hell’s Kitchen Season 16 went beyond the typical drama. Fans are frequently frustrated with strong personalities, such as season 9 and season 17th’s Elise and season 11’s Dan. However, nothing came close to the hectic nature of season 16’s blue team.

Paulie, Matt, Johnny, Andrew, and Koop all rubbed audiences the wrong way for different reasons. Matt disrespected Ramsay and his esteemed Michelin-star guest chefs for their challenge feedback, while Johnny openly bullied the women on the red team, expressing enjoyment in making them cry. Andrew joined in on the antics, but audiences also judged him for having a flirtatious relationship with fellow contestant Heather, while he was engaged off the show to another woman. Koop made offensive comments regarding servers in confessionals, while Paulie had an overall poor attitude the entire season.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 16 included a whole lot of misogyny aimed at the female contestants. Some of it was to their faces, while other horrid comments were made during confessionals. Jessica and Kimberly were early targets for the men, hounded with offensive comments to make them feel bad about themselves.

Long-time fans of the series have difficulty revisiting this particular season because of their behavior, and they have every right to feel that way. Season 16 grows increasingly frustrating the further along it moves due to the blue team, as the dramatics overshadow the competition in ways that are hard to watch.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 16 blue team had a few exceptions

Fortunately, Hell’s Kitchen Season 16’s blue team had a few exceptions when it came to the offensive team members that rubbed audiences the wrong way. Devin, Aaron, Genaro, and Pat managed to keep themselves separate from the unfortunate antics of their fellow contestants.

Pat himself even added to the same subreddit, “Agreed, my cast mates weren’t the most likable crew.”

Nevertheless, season 16 went down as one of the most insufferable seasons of the reality television show because of where it went with the blue team. There are plenty of other dramatic seasons with screaming matches and unlikable personalities, but none of them come close to this season’s blue team.