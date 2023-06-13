Actor Henry Golding’s wife Liv Lo Golding found the sweetest way to let their two-year-old daughter Lyla know she’s loved.

The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife plan to welcome a new baby in the coming months, so Liv told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she’s treasuring this one-on-one time with Lyla. She’s posting affirmations for Lyla to build the toddler’s confidence and also help with word recognition.

Henry Golding’s wife Liv Lo says the love notes help with word recognition

Lyla may be a little young to start reading, so Liv draws the affirmations on Post-it® 100% Recycled Paper Super Sticky Notes.

“Usually what we do is, and I don’t know if this is a thing for most families, but especially with girls, you try to instill a little bit of confidence and bravery,” Liv said. “And tell them you’re beautiful. I’ve seen families doing it in the mirror. But she’s only two. And so she didn’t really understand the gravity of the words of saying like, I am powerful.”

“So I drew it out. And when she saw it, she was totally blown away and super excited,” she recalled. “And that’s the mirror where she brushes her teeth and she gets ready for the day. We do her hair, so she sees it every day. And now that she as she’s getting older, her recognition of it is changing as well. The meaning of it changes.”

The drawings have already supported word recognition. “We went on a trip and then when she came back she was pointing out she could actually say what each of the things were, which really surprised me. And, so it’s really nice to see how these visualizations are evolving and that they’re super sticky. So they stick and they stay and they stick in her mind and it’s beautiful to see how she’s absorbing this information.”

The notes will change as the Golding family changes

Liv plans to continue integrating the sticky notes into Lyla’s daily routine once the new baby arrives too. “When the new baby comes, I can draw a new family,” Liv said. “And I can maybe update the drawings with her, like she can help me. Hopefully when she’s starting to able to trace and draw pictures for herself or what is meaningful to her. I’m looking forward to seeing how I can involve that with her as well. She loves to draw, so I hope it’ll become something we can do as a family.”

Liv also appreciates the sustainability factor Post-it delivers. “With living consciously, and trying to be a little bit more sustainable in my day-to-day life, we all just try to do our best,” she said. “So when I found out that Post-it® 100% Recycled Paper Super Sticky Notes were available, I was blown away. I was so happy that a brand could make it full circle for me, because not only were they recycled paper made from recycled paper, but also they were just curbside recyclables.”