'Rock of Love' villain Lacey Sculls has a treat instead of a trick up her sleeve for fans.

Rock of Love reality series and spin-offs like Flavor of Love built a hardcore fandom. Now fans can dig in deep thanks to Lacey Sculls, the fearless redhead from VH-1’s top-rated shows, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, and Charm School with Sharon Osbourne.

Sculls dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the launch of her STORM TV network, which allows commercial-free access to just about every Of Love series imaginable. Plus, Sculls hopes the network continues to build the fan community so fans can communicate and interact with each other.

“I knew that the Of Love fans were missing these shows immensely, so I wanted to create a platform specifically for them,” Sculls said.

If you’re longing for that nostalgic feeling, and you like your escapism interruption-free, STORM TV is one of the few platforms where subscribers can watch both Rock of Love and Flavor of Love with no commercials. With enough curse words to satisfy your inner sailor, and unobstructed booty shots for days, Storm TV’s subscribers get the raw, real, and uncensored version of Rock of Love, according to a release.

A STORM TV subscription will also give you access to the All Stars Reunion Show (an original Of Love reunion featuring the stars of Flavor of Love, Rock of Love, I Love New York, Daisy of Love, For the Love of Ray J, and Real Chance of Love); along with 100+ recent interviews with Of Love cast members who have joined Sculls on the Talk of Love podcast; plus the hilarious 10-episode limited series, What the French starring Ashley and Farrah from Rock of Love Bus; in addition to dozens of reaction videos; a community page, and more. STORM TV is a definite “must have” for any Of Love fanatic.

Lacey Sculls is the first reality star to own the license for ‘Rock of Love’ and ‘Flavor of Love’

A maverick in her own right, Sculls was determined to offer an experience geared toward fans. So she spent an entire year cutting through the red tape.

She credits Cris Abrego, the show’s co-creator, for helping her achieve her goal.

Storm TV | Storm TV

“When I reached out to Cris for help, he said, ‘Lacey, I will personally vouch for you’, and the next business day, the company that owns the license reached out, ready to make the deal with me. Having the support of someone like Cris Abrego, who I have so much respect for…there is no greater feeling,” Sculls said.

Regarding the future of STORM TV, Sculls has big aspirations. They include plans to license more reality shows that fans love, and the production of brand new Of Love inspired reality dating shows.

One of the best parts is the subscription service is more than affordable. Fans can get their Of Love fix for just $4.99 a month. Visit the Storm TV website: https://stormtv.stream.