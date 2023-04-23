Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo recently made a surprise cameo appearance on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. While the entertainer’s appearance was met with mixed reviews from fans, the experience was monumental for the 34-year-old. Here’s why Lizzo “cried all day” on the set of The Mandalorian.

Lizzo landed a single-episode role on ‘The Mandalorian’

Created by Jon Favreau, the American space Western series The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in November 2019. According to IMDb, the show stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian or “Mando.” The lead character is a bounty hunter who decides to go on the run to protect the Force-sensitive child Grogu. The show is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise and is set five years after the events of the 1983 film Return of the Jedi.

The series just wrapped up its third season, which consisted of eight episodes that aired from March 1, 2023, to April 19, 2023. The third season of The Mandalorian featured a number of star-studded guest appearances, including from the likes of Rapper, Singer, Actor, and TikTok star Lizzo. On the sixth episode of the season, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” Lizzo made an appearance as The Duchess of Plazir-15. The entertainer has since opened up about how special appearing on the season was to her.

Lizzo and her dad bonded over ‘Star Wars’

As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this!



Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars



This is The Way



May the Force be with U pic.twitter.com/vjdVMcHGQg — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

After working on the set of The Mandalorian, Lizzo took to her Instagram account to share with her 13 million followers what the experience meant to her. In a caption, she wrote, “When I was a young girl, my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess, I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible.”

The entertainer went on to thank “everyone in the galaxy” for giving her an opportunity to become an official member of the Star Wars family. With the franchise being such an important part of her relationship with her late father, this role was certainly one of the most meaningful in Lizzo’s career. This is saying something, considering the entertainer is already a Grammy Award-winning artist.

Fans had mixed reviews on the duo of Lizzo and Jack Black

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/sPOir4l4FD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

Lizzo wasn’t the only big-name celebrity to make an appearance on this season of The Mandalorian. While Lizzo starred as the Duchess of planet Plazir-15, Jack Black starred opposite Lizzo as her husband, Captain Bombardier. The reaction in regard to the appearances from Lizzo and Jack Black was met with mixed reviews.

One Star Wars fan was frustrated by the introduction of big-name celebrities, tweeting, “#StarWars isn’t for us nerds anymore. We who respect the lore & would be in tears after being cast in one of the movies or shows. Star Wars is now for the popular kids who giggled & high-fived the bullies for stuffing you in your locker. It’s crashing and #Disney deserves it.”

Other fans took a different perspective on Lizzo’s appearance, with one tweeting, “I was so surprised by your cameo with @jackblack! I loved seeing your portrayal in The Mandalorian!! Beautiful, stylish, and bold!”

Another fan celebrated Lizzo’s appearance on The Mandalorian by replying to Lizzo on Instagram, leaving the comment, “I’m crying – for all the black girls who thought sci-fi wasn’t for them, but they liked it anyway. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Regardless of what side of the issue you find yourself on, may the force be with you!