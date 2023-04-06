Why Ahmed Best’s Return to ‘Star Wars’ on ‘The Mandalorian’ Has Fans Cheering

Season three of The Mandalorian has been surprising to say the least. With returning characters like Bo-Katan and Zeb, Star Wars fans have had plenty of exciting moments to savor thus far. However, a new surprise character, played by actor Ahmed Best, has fans truly over the moon, and not just because of what his character does in the show.

Ahmed Best played Jar Jar Binks in ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’

Best is best known for his role as Jar Jar Binks Star Wars prequel movies, plus video games and cartoons, according to IMDb. According to People, Jar Jar Binks was such a poorly received character by fans that Best said in recent years that he considered taking his life after the backlash.

He said in an Instagram post, “I don’t talk a lot about my experience as #jarjarbinks because a lot of it is very painful…I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about.”

Best also shared that he received death threats through the internet after his first appearance as Jar Jar Binks. Some said his character soured their feelings toward the entire Star Wars franchise.

Best explained, “I had people come to me and say, ‘You destroyed my childhood!’ That’s difficult for a 25-year-old to hear…There were a lot of tears, there was a lot of pain, there was a lot s— I had to deal with. Everybody else went on. Everybody else worked.”

Ahmed Best returns to ‘Star Wars’ playing a new character on ‘The Mandalorian’

According to The LA Times, Best came back to the world of Star Wars after nearly 20 years after his final appearance as Jar Jar Binks in the third movie of the prequel trilogy.

Best returns as a Jedi named Kelleran Beq in the episode entitled “Chapter 20: The Foundling” (Season 3: Episode 4). His appearance occurs during a flashback to Order 66 when clone troopers go on a rampage against the Jedi. Kelleran saves the youngling Grogu and takes down clone troopers so the two can escape into hyperspace. He displays incredible skills with the lightsaber and a strong connection with the Force, according to Looper.

Best’s return to The Mandalorian brings balance to the Force of Star Wars after so much backlash over Jar Jar Binks.

Fans respond to Ahmed Best’s return

Fans are showing their support for Best in his new role. Twitter is abuzz with their thoughts.

One fan tweeted, “Ahmed Best was bullied by toxic fanboys to the point of contemplating suicide for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks…Twenty years later and he’s now the Jedi Knight who saves Grogu from Order 66. You love to see it.”

Another user tweeted, “#TheMadalorian just redeemed Jar Jar Binks actor in the best way possible by honoring him with the most heroic role going as the Jedi that saved Grogu during Order 66. Amazing!”

Rolling Stone was pretty thrilled with Best in The Mandalorian as well. Rolling Stone wrote in their review of the episode, “Putting Best out front without any makeup or CGI and letting him wield two lightsabers and take on a few dozen Clone Troopers? Whether he plays this role again or not, it was a great moment for him.”

The role of Jar Jar Binks was Best’s first major movie role in The Phantom Menace. When he took such a big role no one knew the backlash that he would receive. The pain was real for many years and could have cost him his life. Now, almost 20 years later, Best is back in The Mandalorian and plays the role of a heroic Jedi Knight. Best is thrilled and so are his fans. It was time.