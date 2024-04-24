'Chicago Fire' and the other One Chicago shows return to NBC with new episodes on Wednesday, May 1.

Bad news, One Chicago fans. You’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see new episodes of your favorite NBC dramas. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med have all been on break since early April. But they’ll be back soon. Keep reading for all the details on upcoming episodes of the One Chicago shows.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 returns with a new episode on May 1

Randy Flagler as Capp, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Episode 10 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire has been on hiatus since April 3. New episodes of the Dick Wolf series did not air on April 10 and April 17. Nor will a new episode on April 24. But you don’t have to wait too much longer to find out what’s next for the Firehouse 51 crew.

Chicago Fire Season 12 returns on Wednesday, May at 9 p.m. ET with an all-new episode. In a teaser (via YouTube) for “The Wrong Guy,” Severide (Taylor Kinney), Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and the rest of the team must rescue a driver who is pinned after his car crashes into the second floor of a building.

‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ are also back on May 1

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 11 Episode 10 | George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. have also been on break for the past few weeks. They’ll return with new episodes on May 1.

Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 10 airs at 8 p.m. ET. In a promo (via YouTube) for “You Just Might Find You Get What You Need,” Dr. Loren Johnson (Henderson Wade) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) must fight for their lives after a helicopter crash.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 10 airs at 10 p.m. ET. In a promo (via YouTube) for “Buried Pieces,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) talks with a young girl who has shown up at the station and has a disturbing story to tell.

While the current One Chicago seasons are drawing to a close, all three series will return in the 2024-25 broadcast season. Chicago Fire has been renewed for season 13, Chicago P.D. for season 12, and Chicago Med for season 10.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All One Chicago episodes also stream the next day on Peacock.

