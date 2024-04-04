A new firefighter is reporting for duty on Chicago Fire. Michael Bradway is joining the NBC drama as Jack Damon.

Michael Bradway joins ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 after Rome Flynn exit

Rome Flynn as Derrick Gibson in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Deadline was first to report the news of Bradway’s casting. The actor will reportedly make his Chicago Fire debut in the 10th episode of season 12, which will air April 10. He’ll appear in a recurring role with the potential to become a series regular in season 13.

“​​Got to be a part of the Chicago Fire Family for Season 12! Can’t wait for you guys to see it next week!” Bradway wrote on Instagram after his casting was announced.

Bradway will be joining the show shortly after the departure of Rome Flynn, who had a six-episode arc as Derrick Gibson earlier in season 12. The character had a promising start as a member of Truck 81 but was secretly battling an addiction to prescription drugs. After having a breakdown in the March 27 episode, he left to seek treatment.

Flynn said he was disappointed to leave Chicago Fire.

“Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing,” the actor told Variety in a statement. “I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

Jocelyn Hudon plays a new paramedic on ‘Chicago Fire’

(L-R) Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami and Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Episode 9 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Bradway isn’t the only new face at 51. Following Sylvie Brett’s (Kara Killmer) departure earlier in season 12, Jocelyn Hudon has joined Chicago Fire as paramedic Lyla Novak.

“Beyond beyond beyond grateful,” Hudon wrote on Instagram after her casting was announced.

Hudon has previously appeared in The Strain, When Hope Calls, and the Hallmark movies Romance With a Twist and Love in The Maldives (which co-starred her real-life husband, Jake Manley). She made her Chicago Fire debut in season 12 episode 9, “Something About Her,” which aired on April 3. The outgoing Lyla brought her free-spirited energy to 51 after the departure of Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh). But she also proved she could remain cool under pressure when she helped disarm a boy who had accidentally shot his brother.

​​Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

