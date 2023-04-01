‘Love In the Maldives’ Stars Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley Are Married in Real Life

In Hallmark Channel’s Love in the Maldives, Jocelyn Hudon plays a travel writer who finds love during a visit to a luxury resort. She likely didn’t have too much trouble pretending to fall for Jake Manley’s character in the new rom-com. Hudon and Manley are married in real life.

Real-life Hallmark couple Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley star in ‘Love in the Maldives’

In Love in the Maldives, Hudon plays Rae Parker, a single travel writer whose editor sends her on a trip to the world’s most romantic vacation destination: The Maldives. Rae’s the adventurous type and relaxing at a luxury hotel doesn’t provide much in the way of material for her column. She turns to guest experience expert Jared Joseph (Manley) for help. He steps in and helps her explore a legendary shipwreck. But in the end, Rae might discover love instead of buried treasure.

Manley star organized a ‘Gilmore Girls’-inspired proposal for his girlfriend

Manley and Hudon, who met through their self-tape coach, had been dating for five years when he popped the question in 2020. And he did it in a particularly memorable way, she explained in an interview with ET. The actor had 1,000 red roses arranged on the rooftop of their Airbnb. It was a reference to an iconic scene in Gilmore Girls when Max proposes to Lorelai with 1,000 yellow daisies.

“We went up to the rooftop terrace and waiting on the patio was 1,000 red roses,” she said. “I was so shocked. I thought maybe production had sent them or it was a mistake, or maybe the Airbnb was storing them up there, and then Jake said, ‘1,000 red roses,’ which is from one of my favorite episodes of Gilmore Girls. Then he got down on one knee and I was like, “Oh my god, is this real!?” and then he asked me to marry him! I just kind of fell over and said, ‘Yes.’ I’m still in shock. I love surprises.”

Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley got married in 2021

Jake Manley and Jocelyn Hudon in ‘Love in the Maldives’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Hudon and Manley, who both appeared on Netflix’s The Order, tied the knot in October 2021. Their Halloween wedding was anything but traditional. The When Hope Calls star wore a black dress to the ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. A zombie Elvis impersonator officiated.

“I tried to mentally prepare my mom for a strange wedding,” Hudon told ET. “I told her that this isn’t going to be a perfect, traditional wedding — we’re going to get married next to a Cadillac, in a tunnel, and Elvis is dressed as a zombie,” she said. “But luckily, zombie Elvis went above and beyond what I expected, and my dad walked me down the aisle, which was awesome.”

Love in the Maldives airs Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

