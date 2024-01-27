'Things need to change,' 'Chicago Fire' showrunner Andrea Newman said of recent cast exits from the NBC police procedural.

Change is coming to Chicago Fire. Two more cast members are leaving the NBC drama in season 12. Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende are exiting the series, following the departure of Jesse Spencer as a full-time cast member in season 10. What’s behind the cast exodus? Showrunner Andrea Newman recently weighed in on the show’s evolution.

‘Things need to change,’ says ‘Chicago Fire’ showrunner

While saying goodbye to beloved characters like Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett might be hard for fans, closing the door on some stories is necessary to keep the show fresh, Newman said in a recent interview with TVLine.

“Honestly, longevity is really just part of it,” she said. “[In] storytelling and in terms of real life, 12 years is a long time, and things need to change, just dynamic-wise. You want new characters, and you want new dynamics.”

After years on a show, cast members are also often ready to move on to new projects.

“Actor-wise, 12 years is a long [time],” Newman said. “Nobody expects in TV [that] they’re going to be anywhere for 12 years, I can say that for sure, from all sides.”

A new character has already been introduced in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12

Rome Flynn as Derrick Gibson in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

In the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere, Blake Gallo (Rosende) revealed that he was moving to Detroit to be closer to his family. Meanwhile, Sylvie Brett (Killmer) confirmed that she’d accepted Casey’s proposal. Casey moved to Oregon at the end of season 10, and Sylvie will move there after their wedding.

With Gallo gone and Sylvie Brett on her way out, that leaves two big holes at Firehouse 51. One has already been filled by new recruit Derrick Gibson (Rome Flynn). As an ex-boxer with a troubled past, Gibson’s arrival will give the show a chance to explore some fresh storylines.

“He’s a very active, kind of heroic guy, but he’s got some dark backstory to share that our guys are going to try and bring out of him, and how that affects everybody else will be part of the story at the beginning of the season,” Newman told TV Guide.

Taylor Kinney is back as Kelly Severide

Chicago Fire Season 12 also marks the return of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide. He was unexpectedly absent for most of season 11, but now Severide is back at 51. However, his long absence has created tension in his marriage to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) as well as in his relationship with friend and co-worker Cruz (Joe Minoso).

Jesse Spencer will also continue to make guest appearances as Casey this season. Plus, Hermann (David Eigenberg), Boden (Eamonn Walker), and Mouch (Christian Stole) are all still around. So, even though there are changes, things will still feel familiar to viewers.

“There’s still Boden at the helm and Severide and Kidd,” Newman said. “It still feels very strong, and it still feels, because we’ll see Matt Casey, like most people who’ve been part of it, are still part of it in lots of ways. So that’s lucky for us, too.”

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.