‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer Doesn’t Know How He Feels About Returning Full-Time

Being a full-time cast member of a long-running show likeChicago Fire can be taxing especially when you have a young family. That was the case for Jesse Spencer, whose life priorities changed after he wed Kali Woodruff Carr in 2020, and the pair welcomed their first child.

Spencer played the beloved character of Lieutenant Matthew Casey on the popular NBC drama series for a decade. So, fans were devastated when it was announced that the actor would be leaving the show. Spencer has returned to Chicago Fire twice so far—once in May 2022 and recently in April 2023. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his experience returning to the show and his uncertain feelings about coming back full-time.

Jesse Spencer left ‘Chicago Fire’ in 2021

Captain Casey through 10 seasons.



A thread. pic.twitter.com/yi2DdhvqXA — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 21, 2021

When Spencer first appeared on Chicago Fire as Casey in 2012, he quickly became a fan favorite. His portrayal of the dedicated firefighter and lieutenant won over audiences and made him a household name. However, in October 2021, Spencer left Chicago Fire after nine seasons. On the show, Casey headed to Oregon to care for his late friend and colleague Darden’s troubled sons.

According to USA Today, Spencer and executive producer Derek Haas said in a Zoom call with reporters that they agreed to get Casey at 200 episodes at least. “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start,” Spencer said. “But there are other things I’d like to do in the future, and there’s some family I need to take care of.”

Spencer’s departure from the One Chicago family was emotional for both the actor and the show’s fans. He had played Casey for a decade, and his character had gone through many ups and downs during that time.

Jesse Spencer doesn’t know how he feels about returning to ‘Chicago Fire’ full-time

.@NBCOneChicago: Will #ChicagoFire's Casey Move Back to the Windy City? Jesse Spencer Reveals Whether He'd Ever Return Full-Time https://t.co/4oH4qO2727 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) April 6, 2023

After leaving Chicago Fire, Spencer kept himself busy with other projects, including a role in the upcoming Disney+ dramedy Last Days of the Space Age. On April 5, however, viewers were treated to the highly anticipated return of Matt Casey in Episode 18 of Season 11.

In an interview with TV Insider, Spencer opened up about his return to Chicago Fire and shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning full-time. He admitted that he was enjoying the ability to pop in from time to time, but he wasn’t sure how he felt about returning full-time. The actor said “I loved being back and popping in for an episode, but in terms of coming back full-time, I don’t know. It sort of [coincides] with how the character feels. ‘Do you really want that? Can you do it again?’ I don’t know.”

Spencer’s hesitation about returning to Chicago Fire full-time is understandable. After all, he had played Casey for years, and the show’s grueling filming schedule can be challenging. However, fans are eager to see him return to the show on a permanent basis.

Jesse Spencer says returning to ‘Chicago Fire’ isn’t totally up to him

Jesse Spencer returns to NBC’s #ChicagoFire on Wednesday night as Matt Casey, the firefighter with a huge heart who thankfully can’t seem to stay away since moving to Portland https://t.co/g4uO2TavmC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 4, 2023

Although fans are eager to see Spencer return to Chicago Fire full-time, the decision isn’t entirely up to him. In his interview with TV Insider, Spencer revealed that returning to the show would depend on a variety of factors, including his other work commitments and the show’s creative direction.

“When I left the show, Derek Haas and I had a chat, and I told him, ‘I’m always coming back for an episode if it dovetails into a story that’s appropriate,” and he was happy with that. It made sense to bring Casey back occasionally. But that’s really up to the producers,” said the actor.

Spencer’s comments suggest that he’s keeping an open mind about returning to Chicago Fire full-time. And while fans would love to see Casey back on the show permanently, the decision ultimately rests with Spencer and Chicago Fire’s creators. Regardless of what the future holds, Spencer’s portrayal of Matthew Casey will always be an essential part of the show’s legacy.