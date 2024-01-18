Severide dives into an arson investigation and 51 says goodbye to one of its own in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 premiere.

The crew at Firehouse 51 is back in action. Chicago Fire returned for its 12th season on Jan. 17. And while this season will be shorter than usual due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes, it doesn’t look like it will be lacking in drama. The season premiere, “Barely Gone,” picked up six months after the end of season 11 and quickly answered our biggest questions about Severide, Brett, and others while setting the stage for episodes to come.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere.]

Mouch is OK

Let’s get this cliffhanger out of the way first. When we last saw Mouch (Christian Stolte) he was bleeding out in the hospital after being injured by sniper fire. While the season 11 finale left his fate up in the air, the season 12 premiere quickly reveals that he pulled through. Now, he’s back at 51 after six months of rehab.

Severide is back, but there’s trouble with Stella Kidd in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12

Kelly Severide was absent for a big chunk of Chicago Fire Season 11 thanks to actor Taylor Kinney’s unexpected leave of absence from the show. Fortunately, he’s back in Chicago in the season 12 premiere, though things aren’t exactly back to normal. His mysterious sabbatical has seriously strained his relationship with his wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). It’s going to take a while for him to regain her trust. (Though that didn’t prevent the couple from enjoying a steamy shower moment at the beginning of the episode.)

Personal issues aside, Severide is eager to dive back into arson investigation, despite Stella’s concerns that he loses himself in these cases. A mysterious fire at another firehouse combined with a deadly delivery truck blaze leads him to believe an arsonist is targeting firefighters. Thanks to his efforts (plus some quick thinking from David Eigenberg’s Hermann) they’re able to catch the perp and avert disaster. But will Severide’s desire to keep investigating fires drive a wedge between him and Stella?

Sylvie Brett said yes to Matt Casey

(L-R) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 premiere | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

While Mouch isn’t going anywhere, the same can’t be said for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). It wasn’t a huge surprise to discover that she’d accepted Matt Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) unexpected marriage proposal in the season 11 finale (especially after it was announced that Killmer was leaving the show). Chicago Fire revealed that Sylvie had said yes when she got her engagement ring stuck in her locker door. Fortunately, they didn’t need to bust out the ring cutter to get it loose.

With a Brettsey wedding on the horizon, Sylvie is making plans to leave the Windy City for Oregon. The big day is only six weeks away and right after that, she’s moving to be with Matt. That means 51 – and Chicago Fire fans – will soon be saying goodbye to Sylvie Brett.

Blake Gallo is moving to Detroit

Also on his way out of town? Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende). Gallo lost his parents and sister in a tragic fire when he was a child, leaving him without close family. But in season 11, he reconnected with his aunt, who lives in Detroit. Now, he’s decided he needs to be closer to the family he has left. Gallo is trading the Windy City for the Motor City, where he has a job lined up with the city’s fire department. In the premiere, he stops by 51 to say an emotional goodbye. It’s an especially challenging parting for Hanako Greensmith’s Violet, his one-time love interest. (Though the premiere hints there could be something brewing between her and Carver, played by Jake Lockett.)

“I’m going to miss my family at 51 like hell,” Gallo says. “I can’t thank you enough.”

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

