A fan-favorite character could be coming back to Chicago Fire. Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence from the NBC drama early in 2023, is rumored to return in the show’s upcoming 12th season.

Taylor Kinney may return in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12

Heading into Chicago Fire Season 11, Kinney was one of a handful of cast members who had been with the show since it premiered in 2012. So, fans were understandably stunned when he made an abrupt exit in early 2023. His most recent appearance was in the show’s Feb. 22 episode. The next week, the show explained that Severide was participating in an arson training program in Alabama. Later in the season, his wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) learned that he was no longer in the training program and was instead taking part in an ATF investigation at an unnamed location. Strangely, Severide hadn’t told Stella about his change in plans, leaving her – and viewers – to wonder what was going on.

While Severide was noticeably absent from the second half of Chicago Fire Season 11, it sounds like he won’t be gone for good. According to a report from TVLine, Kinney will return to the show, at least for the first part of season 12.

Why did Taylor Kinney take a break from ‘Chicago Fire’?

Kinney took a leave of absence from Chicago Fire in early 2023 to deal with a personal matter, Deadline reported at the time. The sudden move required rewrites to explain his absence. It also resulted in the unexpected return of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey. Casey left Chicago Fire in 2021 but returned for two guest appearances in season 11.

Kinney has been quiet on social media since late 2022. But as word trickled out that he might be coming back to Chicago Fire, fans took to his Instagram to share their supportive comments.

“​​​​I pray it’s true! Read you will be back in Season 12!!!” one wrote.

A big cast changes is coming to another One Chicago show

News of Kinney’s Chicago Fire return may help ease the sting of another recently announced cast departure from a different One Chicago show. Tracy Spiridakos is confirmed to be leaving Chicago P.D. after the upcoming 11th season. She has played Tracy Upton since season 4.

Spiridakos’ exit comes after the season 10 departure of Jesse Lee Soffer, who played her character’s husband Jay Halstead. Over at Chicago Med, longtime cast member Nick Gehlfuss left the show after starring as Jay’s brother Dr. Will Halstead in all eight seasons.

All episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

