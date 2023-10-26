Tracy Spiridakos, who has played Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.' since season 4, will leave after the upcoming 11th season.

Big changes are coming to Chicago P.D. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC drama, is leaving the show after season 11.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 11 will be the last for Tracy Spiridakos

Spiridakos joined Chicago P.D. as a recurring character in season 4. She became a series regular in season 5. She will appear in an unknown number of episodes in the police procedural’s upcoming 11th season, according to Variety, which reported the news of the actor’s exit. Deadline reports that it was Spiridakos’ choice to leave the show.

Jesse Lee Soffer left ‘Chicago P.D.’ in season 10

(L-R) Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 8 | Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sprirdakos’ departure follows that of Jesse Lee Soffer, who played her on-screen husband, Jay Halstead.

Soffer left Chicago P.D. early in season 10 when his character decided to leave the Windy City and join an Army group focused on tracking down drug cartel members in Bolivia. The actor had been with Chicago P.D. since its first season in 2014.

Halstead’s decision to leave Chicago – and his wife – behind has not been easy for Upton. Could his ongoing absence end up playing a role in the character’s upcoming exit from the show? Perhaps.

In a 2023 interview with Variety, Spiridakos said Upton was “going through the motions” following Halstead’s abrupt move to South America and that she had “a lot of inner turmoil happening.”

“This ultimately will change her in some way, which I’m interested to see how,” she said.

When will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 11 premiere?

One thing is for certain: Fans will have to wait a while to find out what exactly prompts Upton to leave the CPD. Chicago P.D. Season 11 does not yet have a premiere date.

The show’s return was originally set for fall 2023, but that’s been delayed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Although the show’s writers have returned to work, the SAG-AFTRA strike has not ended, which means the show’s cast hasn’t started filming new episodes. Depending on when the actors’ strike ends, there may be enough time for a shortened season 11 to air starting in early 2024. NBC reportedly wants to get Chicago P.D. and the other One Chicago shows, along with the Law & Order franchise, back on the air as soon as possible, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources: Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.