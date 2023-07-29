When will fans get to see 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 premiere? Here's what to know about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

NBC’s Chicago P.D. Season 11 is hopefully coming soon, though the season’s experiencing severe delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While writers and actors continue to strike for fair pay and better working conditions, fans wonder when new episodes of their favorite shows will premiere. So, when will Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere? Here’s what we suspect.

When will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 11 premiere with the actors and writers strike?

Chicago P.D. Season 11 doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date just yet. Typically, the season premieres in the fall of 2023, along with NBC’s fall lineup. But NBC’s fall lineup in 2023 looks a lot different due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The network is prioritizing reality TV shows and shows they acquired pre-strike.

So, what does that mean for Chicago P.D.? Currently, the actors and writers aren’t meeting to discuss the One Chicago series, and they won’t meet until the strike is resolved. It seems likely that the strike won’t resolve until October or November 2023. With the One Chicago team typically meeting in July to discuss the upcoming season, this means Chicago P.D. Season 11 likely won’t premiere until January or February 2024 — and that’s given this optimistic timeline.

Matt Belloni from Puck suggests the Writers Guild of America strike and the Screen Actors Guild strike likely won’t end until even later — possibly into the early month of 2024. The strike could even go until the Academy Awards in 2024, which air on March 10, 2024. Worst case scenario, if the strikes don’t end until March 2024, this could mean Chicago P.D. Season 11 doesn’t get a premiere until June or July 2024.

Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins spoke about how the actors typically need three weeks to begin filming once they’re back in the swing of things. “Naturally, after the writers strike, it’s going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again,” he explained, according to FanSided. “So, we might need like a three-week buffer.”

‘Chicago P.D.’ cast member Amy Morton made it known that she’s on strike

While fans eagerly await updates regarding the Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere, the cast members are on strike. Amy Morton plays Trudy Platt in the series and stands with the actors who strike for better pay and working conditions.

Morton spoke to the Gwinnett Daily Post about the situation, which she called “heartbreaking.”

“The way they’re talking, it’s really like they couldn’t care less,” she said of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. “When you have Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, scolding actors for being ‘disruptive,’ and he’s making $45-$50 million a year? Please. In the old days, around contract negotiation time, at least the actors were paid lip service. Now it’s more like, ‘We’ll just wait ‘til you come crawling back.’”

“I’m one of the lucky ones; I’ll be able to get through the strike,” she added. “But most of my friends are screwed. And if I didn’t have Chicago P.D., I’d be, too. Without it, I’d be trying to book guest star roles on things, and that’s hit and miss, let me tell you. As an actor, you’re lucky if you get two guest spots a year.”

Morton isn’t the only one. Chicago Med cast member Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hannah Asher, posted photos of her on the picket lines in Los Angeles.

“Running into friends, co-stars, and writers from now and way back when,” she captioned an Instagram post. “We don’t want to be striking but absolutely have to. I’ve been a SAG member since 1997. I’ve always felt the protection of my union and feel lucky and proud that it continues to fight to protect me and 159,000+ entertainers to continue making chasing dreams and making a living — safely, financially, and respectfully — in this world we call show business.”

