‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Finale: Is Adam Ruzek Leaving?

NBC’s Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale is here, and fans are eager to see what goes down with Adam Ruzek. The finale appears to center on Patrick John Flueger’s character, which may mean he’s in trouble. So, is Adam Ruzek leaving after the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale? Here’s what we think.

Is Adam Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger leaving after the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 finale?

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 finale | Lori Allen/NBC

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale centers on Adam Ruzek attempting to stop a domestic terrorist attack. Ruzek’s gone undercover to help bring down drug kingpin and white supremacist Richard Beck, and his efforts will come to a head during the finale. The synopsis reads: “As Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster.”

What will happen to Ruzek now that he’s at the center of it all? Will he leave Chicago P.D. after the season 10 finale — or could he possibly die? While something may happen to Ruzek during the episode, we doubt he’s going anywhere. His recent rekindling with Kim Burgess likely gives him extra drive to make it out of his situation unscathed — and actor Patrick John Flueger hasn’t given any indication that he plans on leaving the series.

Flueger talked to NBC Insider about Ruzek’s role heading into the finale. “It’s like partying in Vegas when you’re in your 20s,” Flueger shared. “It sounds awesome, [but] you just kind of grow out of these certain things, and you realize what’s important. I think he’s exhausted, and I think it’s starting to wear on him that what he’s undercover for, it’s not for one individual. It’s for this possible mass attack. So I think it is weighing on him as things go forward.”

While Ruzek will likely make it through the finale alive, fans worry for his and Burgess’s daughter, Makayla. As a person of color, Makayla could potentially be targeted by Beck. A threat to Makayla will likely bring Ruzek and Burgess closer together.

Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess recently got back together

Adam Ruzek likely has more drive than ever to safely get home now that he’s back together with Kim Burgess. Heading into the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale, the two rekindled their on-again, off-again romance, and fans are highly invested in the couple moving forward.

While speaking to NBC Insider, Patrick John Flueger gave another clue that his character isn’t going anywhere. He lightly discussed his character’s future with Burgess and how he hopes they don’t break up again.

“[Marina and I] have definitely both told the writers — and we can tell them anything we want, but it doesn’t mean they’re going to listen — that if they break us up again, please, let’s not try this again because it’s too much,” he said. “But I think it’s in a good place.”

‘Chicago P.D.’ is renewed for season 11

Patrick John Flueger loves working on Chicago P.D., and fans certainly hope to see him next season. Chicago P.D. Season 11 officially returns to NBC in fall 2023, though the premiere date hasn’t been set.

NBC hasn’t officially announced the cast for the next season, but in addition to Flueger, we anticipate seeing Jason Beghe return as Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.