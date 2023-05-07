‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Has Told the Writers the Next Burzek Breakup Should Be the Last

Chicago P.D. is well-known for drama and scary situations, but it is very possible that the show’s most enduring legacy will be the romance between Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess. As portrayed by Patrick John Flueger and Marina Squerciati, the couple known as “Burzek” has weathered many highs and lows since the initiation of their romance in the first season of Chicago P.D. Recently, the two reignited their romance in a big way – and fans are hoping that this time, it is for good. Flueger agrees with these fans, recently admitting that he’s talked to the show’s writers about ensuring that Burgess and Ruzek don’t break up again.

Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess have been involved in a tumultuous relationship for nearly a decade

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek | Lori Allen/NBC

Ruzek and Burgess have been embroiled in an epic on-again-off-again romance since 2014, when they shared an illicit kiss in a parking lot. In spite of Ruzek’s engagement to another woman, the attraction between the two was undeniable. Soon, Ruzek was single and free to pursue a romance with Burgess. The course of true love hasn’t run smoothly for the two, however. Burzek has weathered many obstacles, from miscarriage and a broken engagement to injuries and heartache.

The most recent season of Chicago P.D. has finally seen a positive turn for Burzek. After several years of co-parenting Burgess’s daughter, Makayla, the two hooked up and admitted to their feelings for each other. Fans are hesitant to accept this as a positive sign, however, since historically, periods of happiness only last for a short while for Burzek.

Patrick John Flueger admitted that he doesn’t want ‘Burzek’ to break up anymore

The actor behind the character of Ruzek is also on board for Burzek to stay together. As he recently told NBC Insider, “We’ve definitely both told the writers—and, you know, we can tell them anything we want, but it doesn’t mean they’re going to listen—if they break us up again like, please, let’s not try this again. But, yeah, I think it’s in a good place.”

Flueger also said that he’s got a finger on the pulse of what the fans want: “If Instagram comments are any indication, most of the fans are like, ‘Just leave them alone.’ So I think we’ve got enough opportunities for drama on our show that maybe you’ll actually be able to see two people just kind of happy together.” Flueger admitted that viewers should get a good idea of what lies ahead for Burzek in the coming episodes, noting “You’ll have very solid answers to where they stand with another in the next episode.”

What do fans think about the future of Burzek?

Fans of Chicago P.D. have also been sounding off about Burzek online. In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed the couple, with the original poster writing “I would love to see Kim and Adam finally get back together and raise Makayla as a family. At this point, most Burzek fans are sick of the “will they/won’t they” game those two have been playing since 2016. Just get those two together, because they have the undeniable chemistry.” Many fans agreed, with one writing “Thank you! This is what I’ve been thinking all summer, just be together, for real , with Makayla.”

Several fans of the show noted that they were frustrated with the way writers have handled the Burzek storyline and that they are ready for a resolution – whatever direction that resolution goes. “I say at the start of every season that I’m totally done with them. And then they draw me back in and it’s so frustrating, it’s been nine seasons of this,” one fan said. Hopefully, longtime fans of the couple will get an answer about Burzek’s future in the coming weeks.