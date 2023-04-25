‘Chicago P.D.’: A Burzek Wedding Could Be Around the Corner

One of the most enduring plotlines in Chicago P.D. is the on-again-off-again romance between Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess, portrayed by Patrick John Flueger and Marina Squerciati. The two have been linked since the very first episode of Chicago P.D., and have been going back and forth ever since. While recent seasons have seen Ruzek and Burgess, known affectionately as “Burzek” in the fanbase, take a step back from romance to focus on platonic co-parenting, a Season 10 plot twist changed everything – and now, it could be possible that a wedding lies just around the corner.

Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek have been going back and forth since Season 1

Burgess and Ruzek first let their feelings for each other be known in the very first episode of Chicago P.D. Season 1, with a kiss that they shared after work. Things were complicated from the start, with Ruzek engaged to another woman at the time. However, after Ruzek’s fiance left him, the two were free to start a romance. They got engaged, only to break off the engagement after Burgess starts to question Ruzek’s commitment issues.

That didn’t stop the attraction between the couple, and eventually, Burgess got pregnant with Ruzek’s baby. In Season 7, however, Burgess had a miscarriage, causing the chasm between her and Ruzek to widen. By Season 8, Burgess and Ruzek had formed a deep attachment to a little girl named Makayla. Burgess adopted the little girl, and for the past several seasons, she and Ruzek have been keeping each other at a distance all while taking care of Makayla. Season 10 saw a bombshell for Burzek, with the couple hooking up and finally confessing their feelings for each other.

Patrick John Flueger opened up about the future of ‘Burzek’

The explosive reigniting of the Burzek romance has many fans excited for the couple’s future – all while understandably being nervous about what drama could lie ahead for the long-suffering pair. As for star Flueger, who plays Ruzek, he’s firmly in the pro-Burzek camp. As he recently told NBC Insider, “If Instagram comments are any indication, most of the fans are like, ‘Just leave them alone.’ So I think we’ve got enough opportunities for drama on our show that maybe you’ll actually be able to see two people just kind of happy together.”

The actor went on to note that “We’ve definitely both told the writers—and, you know, we can tell them anything we want, but it doesn’t mean they’re going to listen—if they break us up again like, please, let’s not try this again. But, yeah, I think it’s in a good place.”

Could ‘Burzek’ tie the knot in an upcoming episode?

All signs are pointing to a happy future for Burgess and Ruzek. As the two told each other right after their recent hookup, things “feel different” this time. Certainly, fans have been rooting for the couple to go the distance for years – and with Flueger and Squerciati pushing for Burzek behind the scenes, it’s very possible that they will finally find their happily ever after.

According to NBC Insider, Burgess and Ruzek are definitely back “on” in terms of romance. The next step for the couple could be a wedding. After all, Jay Halstead is no longer on Chicago P.D., which leaves an opening for another married couple to step in and provide some interesting new developments for viewers. Nothing would appease longtime Burzek fans more than a surprise wedding at the end of the season!