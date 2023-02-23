‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode 200 Speculation: Do Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek Get Back Together?

NBC’s Chicago P.D. episode 200 is finally here, and fans can expect a ton of action for Kim Burgess. Burgess has gone through a lot in her career with the Intelligence Unit, and the events in episode 200 will put her back into a life-or-death scenario. The episode will also shed more light on where she stands with Adam Ruzek. Is there any chance of Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek getting back together now?

‘Chicago P.D.’ episode 200 focuses on Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess in ‘Chicago P.D.’ episode 200 | Lori Allen/NBC

Fans hoping for a Burgess-centric episode finally get it with Chicago P.D. episode 200. Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek witness a shooting that takes them into the Chicago subway system. Burgess also finds herself fighting for her life underwater, and actor Marina Squerciati had to prep for the scene by spending 12 hours in a water tank. With all of the action, old trauma resurfaces for Burgess.

“This episode is like a battering ram — it breaks Burgess,” Squerciati tells TV Insider. “She hasn’t dealt with her unresolved issues, and because of [this crime’s] brutality and being trapped — and the similarity between what happened to her and what happens to the victim — it throws her into a scary spiral.”

Her relationship with Ruzek will also take a turn. “Ruzek has been there with an outstretched hand for a long time, and it’s Kim’s turn to show up,” Squerciati added. “She wants to take control of her life and not carry this pain and feel trapped inside herself.”

Do Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek get back together?

Adam Ruzek in ‘Chicago P.D.’ episode 200 | Lori Allen/NBC

So, are Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek destined to give romance another go in Chicago P.D. episode 200? Unfortunately, fans will likely still have to wait for romance to blossom. While speaking to TV Insider, Marina Squerciati said she doesn’t think fans will be happy until Burgess and Ruzek’s lips meet — and it doesn’t sound like that happens in season 10 episode 14.

“I think fans won’t be pleased, from what I can gather on Twitter, until we kiss,” Squerciati said. “But in the sense that it’s movement toward a greater good, yes.”

That doesn’t mean there’s no hope for the couple. Episode 200 will mark a turning point in Burgess’s mental health recovery, and we imagine Ruzek will be there for her moving forward. Burgess and Ruzek will likely give their romance another go in the distant future, but Burgess has a lot of healing to do before she can date Ruzek again.

Adam Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger thinks Makayla helped strengthen their bond

Makayla Burgess in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 | Lori Allen/NBC

Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek wouldn’t have the bond they have in Chicago P.D. episode 200 without Makayla Burgess. Burgess adopting Makayla made Ruzek “reassess” his life and what’s important to him, according to actor Patrick John Flueger. This could be vital in the couple reconnecting in the future.

“Makayla coming in, on the one hand, just from my character’s perspective, I think it’s the one thing that made him pause and reassess how he approaches everything, including his job, certainly his relationship,” Ruzek shared with CinemaBlend. “That’s the thing that made him grow up, as it were, which I think is pretty standard for men to a certain degree as a kid comes into the picture, and they realize like, ‘Oh, I can’t be Peter Pan anymore, because I got one of those right here. I don’t want them turning into a Lost Boy.'”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

