‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Says Marina Squerciati Is 1 of His ‘Best Friends’

Chicago P.D. might have become one of television’s top procedural dramas, but the series is equally well-known among fans for the abundance of steamy romance. One of the show’s most epic romances is between Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick John Flueger, and Kim Burgess, portrayed by Marina Squerciati. The two have been involved in an on-off romance ever since Season 1, and even now, fans aren’t sure what lies ahead for Burgess and Ruzek. Recently, Flueger opened up about his close bond with Squerciati, revealing why their great chemistry contributes to extra-steamy scenes in front of the camera.

Patrick John Flueger portrays Adam Ruzek in ‘Chicago P.D.’

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek | Lori Allen/NBC/Getty Images

Flueger has been a mainstay on Chicago P.D. for years, making his first appearance as Adam Ruzek in the very first episode of the show in 2014. Intelligent and dedicated, Ruzek has a mysterious background and somewhat impulsive tendencies. While his impulsivity occasionally gets him in trouble, it has also served to endear the character to fans. For many, Ruzek is one of the most compelling characters in Chicago P.D.

Viewers have also been following Ruzek’s romance with Burgess since the very first episode since the two shared an illicit kiss after work. While the road to romance has never been smooth, it has always been interesting. For Flueger, acting out a grand love affair with Squerciati is easy, since the two are great friends behind the scenes.

What did Patrick John Flueger say about Marina Squerciati being one of his ‘best friends’?

In a recent interview with NBC Insider, Flueger opened up about his close bond with Squerciati, which has grown and developed over a period of nearly 10 years. “Marina’s one of my best friends, and it’s like we kind of we balance each other out,” Flueger said. “If I’m going to toot my own horn, I will toot the horn that Marina Squerciati and myself have good chemistry onscreen.”

As to the characters that they play, Flueger has thoughts: “But (with Burgess and Ruzek), I think it’s just they balance each other out. They just collectively calm each other down, and you know, validate each other’s strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses.” He also noted that he’s aware fans want Ruzek and Burgess to just be happy together. “If Instagram comments are any indication, most of the fans are like, ‘Just leave them alone, leave them alone,” he joked. “So I think we’ve got enough opportunities for drama on our show that maybe you’ll actually be able to see two people just kind of be happy together.”

What’s next for Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess?

The past several seasons have seen a major shift in Ruzek and Burgess’s relationship, following their decision to platonically co-parent a young girl named Makayla. For a while, the two seemed to put their feelings for each other on the back burner – even though viewers could see that there were still deep emotions simmering under the surface. In Season 10, Burgess and Ruzek finally reached a turning point, confessing their true feelings to each other before engaging in a long-awaited hookup.

According to NBC Insider, future episodes of the show will likely focus on the reignited romance between Ruzek and Burgess and their journey as parents. But while fans are certainly ready to see the two move into a place of stability, one thing is certain – drama is never far away in the world of Chicago P.D., so the couple probably shouldn’t get too comfortable.