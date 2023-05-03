‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Schedule From May 2023 Until Finale

NBC’s One Chicago shows return in May 2023, and fans can get excited for new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10. With the continuation of season 10, viewers want to know more about the upcoming schedule. So, when is the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale? Here’s what to know, plus additional information about future seasons.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 schedule: New episodes return on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 | Lori Allen/NBC

Fans excited for more Chicago P.D. Season 10 can prepare for new episodes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, according to the schedule. Season 10 episode 18 aired on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and the season took a month-long hiatus from airing new content. Now, new episodes are back.

The synopsis for episode 19 airing on Wednesday, May 3, is as follows: “Atwater’s worlds collide when a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside leaves a child dead; Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together.”

Early season 10 episodes showed Kevin Atwater connecting with his estranged father, and the new episode continues to explore their difficult relationship. “I think they’re in a pocket where they’re still healing, but they haven’t covered much ground since the last time we saw them,” Hawkins told TVLine. “It’s obvious that Atwater is still not ready to lean in with full trust for his father. Atwater is still trying to figure it out because it’s hard for him to let that go right now.”

Episode 20 is reportedly titled “Fight.” Rotten Tomatoes notes synopsis reads: “Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself in a fight for her life; with minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it’s too late.”

Episode 21 has the title “New Life.” The synopsis reads: “Torres finds himself in the midst of a murder case that hits close to home and threatens to expose his troubled past; as he struggles to reconcile his old life with his new one, Voight keeps a watchful eye.”

When is the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 finale?

With Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 19 airing on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, when is the finale? The finale is currently set for Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The season will have 22 episodes in total.

So few episodes left in the season means fans won’t have any more hiatuses. Viewers can expect new weekly content from episode 19 to episode 22. After the finale airs, the show will take a summer break before likely returning in the fall of 2023.

The title of the finale is “A Better Place.” TVLine notes the synopsis reads, “Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster.”

The series will return with season 11

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 schedule might have fans panicked about the future of the show. But viewers can relax, as Chicago P.D. will return with season 11. The other One Chicago shows — Chicago Fire and Chicago Med — will also return with new seasons.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” creator Dick Wolf stated, according to NBC. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

NBC has yet to announce the Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere date.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.