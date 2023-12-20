'Chicago Fire' fans will find out how Sylvie Brett responded to Matt Casey's proposal when the show returns on Jan. 17.

Will it be happily ever after for Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey? In the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale, Casey asked his former girlfriend to marry him. But the episode ended before she could answer. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what’s in store for Brettsey. The Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere will reveal Brett’s response to Casey’s proposal.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 premiere will reveal Brett’s answer to Casey’s proposal

Chicago Fire returns to NBC on Jan. 17. The season 12 premiere – titled “Barely Gone” – will feature a number of big developments. That includes revealing Brett’s (Kara Killmer) answer to Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) big question.

“Brett’s answer to Casey’s proposal is a mystery that’s revealed in the premiere, during an incident at 51 where Violet has to get creative to save the day,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine.

Kara Killmer is leaving ‘Chicago Fire’

So, will Sylvie say “yes” to Matt? That’s still up in the air, but there’s one big clue about what’s next for the pair. Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire in season 12, and her agreeing to Casey’s proposal could set up her character’s exit from the show.

At the end of season 10, Casey left Chicago Fire for Portland, Ore. to care for his late friend Andy Darden’s two sons while their mother was behind bars. If Brett does agree to marry Casey, she’d likely leave the Windy City for Portland.

Taylor Kinney returns in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

While Chicago Fire will be saying goodbye to a longtime cast member in season 12, the show will also welcome back a familiar face. Taylor Kinney, who took an unexpected leave of absence from the NBC drama early in season 11, returns in the upcoming premiere. However, it sounds like it might not be a happy homecoming for Kelly Severide.

In “Barely Gone,” an arson case will test Severide’s relationship with his wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). Earlier, the couple hit a rough patch when Severide left Chicago for an arson training program in Alabama. Later, Stella was surprised to learn that he’d left Alabama after he was recruited to assist with an ATF investigation. Severide was evasive about what he was doing and when he’d return, and in the season 11 finale, his wife decided to go look for him and bring him home.

Firehouse 51 also “says goodbye to one of its own,” according to the premiere synopsis (via TVLine) with the exit of Blake Gallo actor Alberto Rosende.

Rosende weighed in on his decision to leave Chicago Fire in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Deadline).

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” he wrote. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season.”

Chicago Fire Season 12 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.