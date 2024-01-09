Chicago Fire is back, and so is Kelly Severide. After abruptly departing the Windy City in season 11, Taylor Kinney’s character is returning to Firehouse 51. But even though Severide is back in Chicago, there could be trouble ahead for him and Stella Kidd, based on a synopsis NBC has shared for the season 12 premiere. Plus, photos from the upcoming episode – titled “Barely Gone” – offer a big clue about how Sylvie Brett responded to Matt Casey’s surprise proposal in the season 11 finale.

Severide and Kidd clash in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 premiere

(L-R) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 premiere | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Severide was missing from Chicago Fire for much of season 11 due to Kinney’s unexpected leave of absence from the show. (The actor needed time off to deal with a personal issue.) His absence was keenly felt both by fans and Severide’s wife, Stella Kid (Miranda Rae Mayo). In the season 11 closer, she set out to look for her husband after she wasn’t able to get a straight answer about when he’d be returning home from a mysterious, out-of-state ATF investigation.

Could Severide’s time off the grid have damaged his marriage to Stella? Based on the synopsis, which NBC shared with TVLine, it seems possible. “An arson case tests Kidd and Severide’s relationship,” reads the description for “Barely Gone.” Sounds ominous. But whatever is going on in his marriage won’t keep him from doing his duty. A photo from the premiere shows Severide looking on as Sylvie Brett helps treat a badly burned man at the scene of a truck fire.

Did Sylvie Brett say yes to Matt Casey?

(L-R) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 premiere | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Unfortunately, NBC’s synopsis for the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere doesn’t offer any clues about what’s going on with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who is confirmed to be leaving the show sometime in the upcoming season. But a premiere pic does indicate she accepted Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) unexpected proposal in the season 11 finale.

In the photo, Brett is chatting with Stella Kidd and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). If you look closely, you can see what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand. That’s a pretty big hint that she did say yes when her on-again, off-again boyfriend asked her to marry him.

Firehouse 51 will say goodbye to one of their own early in season 12

What else can we expect when Chicago Fire returns after its long hiatus? The crew at Firehouse 51 will be forced to share their space with Firehouse 17. Plus, “Firehouse 51 says goodbye to one of its own,” according to the synopsis. Does that mean Mouch (Christian Stolte) doesn’t survive the injuries he suffered in the season 11 finale? Things weren’t looking good at the end of that episode, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a goner. Especially considering that we already know that “Barely Gone” will be the last Chicago Fire episode for Blake Gallo actor Alberto Rosende. That has us pretty nervous about his fate.

Chicago Fire Season 12 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

Source: TVLine

