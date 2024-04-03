New 'Chicago Fire' cast member Rome Flynn's stint on the NBC drama has come to an end after just six episodes.

Firehouse 51 has lost another one of its own. New Chicago Fire cast member Rome Flynn has exited the NBC drama after six episodes.

Rome Flynn exits ‘Chicago Fire’

(L-R) Rome Flynn as Derrick Gibson, Christian Stolte as Randy McHolland in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Flynn joined Chicago Fire at the beginning of season 12 as new recruit Derrick Gibson, an ex-boxer with a troubled past. He took a spot on Truck 81 previously occupied by Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), who left the show in the season premiere to move to Detroit.

Unfortunately, Gibson’s time at 51 was brief. As he eventually revealed to Carver (Jake Lockett), he’d embarked on a career as a firefighter after accidentally killing a man during a boxing match. But the trauma from that incident still haunted him. He was also abusing drugs in an attempt to cope with his mental health issues. Eventually, Gibson had a breakdown and decided he needed to step away from work to heal himself.

Flynn’s last episode of Chicago Fire aired on March 27, he revealed on social media.

“Curtain call Chicago Fire,” the actor captioned a post on Instagram.

‘Chicago Fire’ fans react to Flynn’s departure

Though Flynn’s Chicago Fire stint lasted just six episodes, fans were still disappointed to see him go.

“You were such a good fit on Chicago Fire. We didn’t get to see nearly enough of you and now you’re gone. That sucks​​,” one wrote in response to his Instagram update.

“You just got here and we liked you!” another commented.

A few viewers were holding out hope that although Gibson is gone for now, he might return in the future.

“I feel… Like you’ll be back… Please do not burst my bubble lol,” one person wrote.

Kara Killmer also left ‘Chicago Fire’

(L-R) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Flynn’s departure is the latest in a series of cast shakeups at Chicago Fire. In addition to Rosende’s early season exit, the procedural also recently said goodbye to long-time cast member Kara Killmer. In the Feb. 28 episode, she married Matt Casey (former Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer) and moved to Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile, Hallmark star Jocelyn Hudon is set to join in a recurring role, Deadline reported.

New showrunner Andrea Newman said the cast switch-ups are all part of keeping the show, which premiered in 2012, fresh.

“Honestly, longevity is really just part of it,” she told TVLine. “[In] storytelling and in terms of real life, 12 years is a long time, and things need to change, just dynamic-wise. You want new characters, and you want new dynamics.”

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.