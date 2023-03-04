Pedro Pascal Reveals His Unpopular ‘Star Wars’ Opinion

The Star Wars franchise has been around for a long time, earning millions of fans all around the world. With a dozen movies and a wealth of auxiliary content, including animated and live-action shows, the Star Wars universe is ever-expanding. Naturally, every fan has their own opinion on which movie is the best. Interestingly enough, however, one of the franchise’s own stars has a rather hot take on which Star Wars film is the best.

Pedro Pascal is a major ‘Star Wars’ hero

Pedro Pascal attends an event promoting “The Mandalorian” season 3I Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

Actor Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, the very first live-action Star Wars streaming series. The first season debuted in November 2019 to immediate critical and fan acclaim. Pascal won over the hearts and minds of fans everywhere as the title character, with many praising his ability to play deep emotional scenes from inside a suit of armor.

Pascal has since reprised his role in subsequent seasons of the show, as well as in The Book of Boba Fett. However, Pascal isn’t just an actor in the Star Wars franchise. He’s a fan just like everyone else, and in a recent interview with Seth Meyers, he discussed his favorite Star Wars movie.

What did Pedro Pascal say about his favorite ‘Star Wars’ film?

In his interview with Meyers, Pascal discussed his favorite Star Wars film, which is not one that is often cited as a franchise highlight. “I remember finally getting tickets to ‘Return of the Jedi,’ which if I’m being honest is my favorite one,” Pascal said. “It’s like we’re not allowed to admit it but I would say because of the Ewoks.”

Meyers revealed that Return of the Jedi is also his favorite movie in the series, and both men discussed how adorable the Ewoks are. These fuzzy little creatures that resemble giant teddy bears, are a big reason why many Star Wars fans dislike Return of the Jedi. Fans have said that the creatures are “too cute” to be taken seriously.

The third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ is now streaming on Disney+

Watch the first official clip from the new season of #TheMandalorian.



Start streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/71riQIByHc — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 16, 2023

The third season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. According to MovieWeb, creator Jon Favreau has planned some exciting things for fans this season. “I will say that the scope of it is getting bigger,” he said, adding “We have really cool space battles, we have lots of Mandalorians, we have the planet of Mandalore which we’ve been talking about for a long time.”

Favreau also said that many actors who were in previous seasons will return in the third season, giving fans a comprehensive look at the culture of Mandalore.