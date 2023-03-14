Pedro Pascal Has No Plans to Stop Being ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular and engaging shows on Disney+. As the first live-action Star Wars series on the streaming platform, expectations were high when The Mandalorian premiered in late 2019 — and it met every one of them, rewarding fans who had been clamoring for a show that truly felt like “old school” Star Wars. At the forefront of the series is Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian. For many, Pascal is the heart and soul of the hit show. In a recent interview, Pascal admitted how special The Mandalorian is to him, revealing that he has no plans to ever stop playing the beloved character.

Pedro Pascal has been playing Din Djarin since 2019

Pedro Pascal appears alongside his character at a premiere event for “The Mandalorian” season 3 I Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Pascal already had a history of playing popular characters by the time he was cast as Din Djarin. After all, Pascal had memorably portrayed Oberyn Martell in HBO’s groundbreaking series Game of Thrones. Although his role was relatively small, Pascal made a big impression on fans — and many believe that his death scene is the most impactful one in the show’s history.

However, Pascal’s leading role in The Mandalorian has earned him even more fans. When the series debuted in 2019, critics and fans alike praised Pascal’s work as the title character, with many remarking on the heartfelt way that he played the show’s more emotional scenes. These days, with the third season of the show now streaming, Pascal is more popular than ever before.

Pedro Pascal admitted that he has no plans to stop playing Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’

Fortunately for fans, Pascal sees no end in sight for his tenure as Din Djarin. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pascal discussed his work on the show, admitting that he will play the character “as long as they keep writing it and even if I can’t fit into the suit, somebody can…I just gotta do the voice.”

As Pascal noted in his interview, while he does stand in as the character in some scenes, the role of Din Djarin is actually played by three actors in total. While Pascal always provides the voice of the Mandalorian, Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder also wear the armor in some sequences. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal revealed that “It’s been a collaborative process from the beginning. I was given the opportunity to establish physical specificity in some ways at the start of the show, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t observing and picking up from what they’re doing and handing over so much of it as well. They do the heavy lifting.”

What are people saying about the latest season of ‘The Mandalorian’?

The third season of The Mandalorian premiered on March 1, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. The latest season is getting great reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it 84% on the Tomatometer, along with a 78% audience score. “Of all that has come churning out of the Disney mines in this new ‘Star Wars’ era, ‘The Mandalorian’ is still the best approximation of that old George Lucas energy,” one review says. Another review reads “The first two episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 showcase a show that hasn’t lost a step.”

For now, fans and critics are in agreement that The Mandalorian has all the magic that it teased back in 2019. Fortunately for viewers who find themselves intrigued by this addition to the Star Wars universe, Pascal himself is in it for the long haul.