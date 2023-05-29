HGTV’s ‘Renovation Wild’ Resort Offers a Luxury Safari Experience — Here’s How to Visit

HGTV’s latest renovation series is sure to have viewers plotting their next big trip. Renovation Wild follows Grant and Lynsey Cumings as they update and transform their family’s safari resorts in Zambia into luxurious travel destinations. If the show has you dreaming of seeing the wonders of Lower Zambezi National Park for yourself, here’s what you need to know about visiting Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro.

The ‘Renovation Wild’ resort combines high-end accommodations with safari activities

Lynsey and Grant Cumings of ‘Renovation Wild’ | HGTV

Visitors who make their way Renovation Wild’s Chiawa Camp will experience high-end, eco-friendly accommodations combined with only-in-Africa safari activities. The camp is located on the banks of the Zambezi River, and guests stay in gorgeously appointed tents with lighting, hot and cold running water, ensuite baths, outdoor showers, and more. Tents also come with a private plunge pool, and all have private verandas with views of the stunning surrounding environment, a prime wildlife and habitat zone, according to the resort’s website.

Chiawa Camp guests can also enjoy a dip in the swimming pool and meals prepared by the camp chef. Of course, there are also safari activities, both land- and water-based. Whether on a walking safari with one of the camp’s expert guides or a river safari on a pontoon boat, visitors can expect to get a close look at a range of exotic wildlife, such as hippos, lions, crocodiles, porcupines, and aardvark. Guests can also indulge in catch-and-release fishing and birding.

Old Mondoro camp offers a similar level of luxury to Chiawa Camp, but in an even more intimate setting. With just five chalets, guests at this camp are fully integrated with nature, sharing the space with wandering wildlife such as elephants and leopards.

Booking a stay at Chiawa Camp requires some advance planning

An African elephant in Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia | DeAgostini/Getty Images

Given its remote location and popularity, a stay at the Renovation Wild resort requires some advance planning. Visitors will typically fly into Lusaka, the capital of and largest city in Zambia. From there, they’ll take a connecting flight to Lower Zambezi. To book a visit, you’ll need to enquire with Chiawa Safaris’ reservations team, who can assist with questions about pricing and other matters. Booking at least a year in advance is recommended. The reservations team can also recommend a specialist safari travel agent who can handle organizing your trip. Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro are closed during the region’s rainy season, which runs from mid-November through the end of April.

Chiawa Safaris doesn’t provide cost-per-night information on its website. However, according to rate details shared on travel sites, rates start at about $1,200 a night per person for a double-occupancy safari tent at both Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro, with additional charges for extra adults or children. Rates are inclusive of meals and guided activities.

For those who can afford the trip, a visit to Chiawa Camp or Old Mondoro offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

“We try to do more for our guests than just tick off animal sightings,” Grant Cumings told The Telegraph earlier in 2023.

“Our ethos is to take a step back. To look, smell, listen, breathe, and even taste. We try to touch on all the senses, not just the visual,” he added. “We have had people come here and say that this trip has changed their lives and the way they look at the world and themselves.”

Renovation Wild airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Sources: Chiawa Safaris, Classic Portfolio

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.