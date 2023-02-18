HGTV Star Christina Hall Almost Appeared on Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Christina Hall is known for her multiple reality shows on HGTV, but fans almost got to watch the Flip or Flop star on another popular network. Christina was reportedly once considered for The Real Housewives of Orange County. Here’s what we know about why Bravo wanted the HGTV star and why she never appeared on the franchise.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis Historical via Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall stars in multiple reality shows

Christina Hall is no stranger to reality television. The home designer stars in multiple HGTV shows, including Flip or Flop and its spinoffs, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. She has helped create beautiful, cozy spaces for families to enjoy for over a decade.

But the HGTV star is just as well-known for her personal life as she is for her interior design skills. Fans watched Christina have children, navigate two divorces, and cultivate her HGTV empire.

With all the fascination surrounding her private life, it’s no wonder that Christina was once considered to appear on a different type of reality show: Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The show centers around a group of women living a life of luxury in one of the wealthiest pockets of the US. RHOC gives fans a glimpse of the stars’ glamorous lifestyles, homes, businesses, families, marriages, friendship drama, plastic surgeries, and more.

Christina Hall was reportedly considered for the Bravo show ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Bravo fans almost got to see HGTV star Christina Hall holding an orange in the famous opening credits of The Real Housewives of Orange County. OK! Magazine reported that Bravo considered offering a contract to Christina for season 13 of the show.

She would have joined RHOC cast members Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and more. “She is a perfect fit for the show,” an insider told the publication (per In Touch). The source said Christina’s divorce from her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, would make perfect material for the Bravo show.

Despite their divorce, Christina and Tarek continued working together on HGTV for years. Rumors of jealousy and shouting matches on set plagued the couple as they tried to navigate filming together and co-parenting their two children.

The HGTV star hasn’t appeared on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

It’s unknown whether Christina Hall was officially offered a Bravo contract, or if she turned down the chance to star on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She has never appeared on RHOC or any other The Real Housewives franchise.

If Christina had been offered a role on the show, she might have turned it down because she doesn’t consider herself “glamorous.” “I think most people see me as a glamorous type of person, and at the end of the day, I’m more just a low-key mom,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2017.

Although she certainly has a luxurious lifestyle, the HGTV star also enjoys the simpler things, such as camping and hiking. Her new show Christina in the Country focuses on her life in Tennessee, where she owns a second home. Rather than glamming it up for the cameras, fans watch Christina go horseback riding with her new husband, Josh Hall, or get down and dirty with her beloved pet chickens.