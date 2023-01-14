‘Christina in the Country’: Christina Hall Says She Put Her ‘Blood, Sweat, and Literal Tears’ Into New HGTV Show 

Christina Hall has a brand new reality show, Christina in the Country, and the HGTV star said she put her “blood, sweat, and literal tears” into making the series. Here’s what Hall recently shared about the new show and how it’s different from Christina on the Coast or Flip or Flop.

Christina Hall has a brand new HGTV show called ‘Christina in the Country’

HGTV has a new show called Christina in the Country, starring and co-produced by Christina Hall and her husband, Josh. The reality star opened up about the new series, saying she’s grateful to live and film in two vastly different cities – Nashville, Tennessee, and Newport Beach, California.

“I think just so lucky to have the coast-to-coast life, right?” Hall told Entertainment Weekly on Jan. 12. “Josh, this is where he feels very comfortable, is in Tennessee. Again, we have our family here, but also just enjoying the coast life. We have the best time in Newport as well, bike riding, enjoying the beach, we have a great property there, we have our friends and family there. But then traveling to Tennessee, we just have those relaxing southern vibes, and I’m just really enjoying doing both shows. It’s really fun. It’s new adventures, and just feeling relaxed, settled. All the good vibes.”

She said her new reality show is different from Christina on the Coast or Flip or Flop because she has “eclectic clients” and does even more “unique” renovations than she’s done before.

“We are getting very eclectic clients – we have musicians, we have songwriters. It’s not just what you might expect of just seeing, like, modern farmhouse or the country flair,” Hall explained. “We’re incorporating a lot of really cool styles, a lot of really unique styles. Actually, I think, more unique than what I’m doing in California.”

Christina Hall says she put her ‘blood, sweat, and literal tears’ into making ‘Christina in the Country’

On Jan. 12, the day Christina in the Country premiered, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post about the new project.

“I’ve been waiting for this night since I first found out @hgtv was giving us the green light to create this new series, #christinainthecountry,” she wrote. “Since the moment I arrived in Tennessee it felt like home. And it’s the only place I’ve visited that truly felt that way.”

The HGTV star said she and her husband Josh gave the new series everything they had. “Josh and I put our blood sweat and literal tears into producing this show and we were adamant in certain moments being brought to life,” she wrote. “Starting from scratch on a new show in a different state wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. I am super proud of this series and hope you can feel the joyful vibes come out of the screen.”

The HGTV star’s husband had the sweetest response to her Instagram post about the new show

Christina Hall’s fans and friends flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with supportive messages. “You look so genuinely happy. So happy for you,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Very excited about this show!!”

One fan who had already watched the first episode of Christina in the Country shared their opinion of the new series. “Just watched the show. Loves it! It was fun and the design was fabulous! Can’t wait to see the next one.”

And the HGTV star’s biggest fan, her husband Josh, left a sweet message. “So very proud of you and everyone involved in the making of this show! Handling every single moving part was not easy, but we did it as a team!” he wrote. “What people don’t see beyond the screen is what goes into these shows. Proud husband moment, my wife is the hardest working, most dedicated and smart woman I know. I’m also very thankful for the whole crew and production partners, everyone worked their butts off and it will show.”