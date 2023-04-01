HGTV’s Christina Hall Shows Off Adorable New Addition to Her Farm Family

Christina Hall has some brand new animals to add to her farm in Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s what the HGTV star shared with her fans about her new pets and what may have inspired her desire to bring them to her second home.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis Historical via Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall showed off new baby goats at her Nashville, Tennessee farm

Christina Hall splits her time between her two homes in California and Tennessee. Her HGTV reality show Christina on the Coast centers around her life and work in Newport Beach, while Christina in the Country focuses on her new home in Nashville. The home decorator, who keeps goats, mini-donkeys, and chickens on her farm, even used her design skills to create a chicken coop.

On March 30, Christina shared an Instagram Story (which disappeared automatically after 24 hours) showing off the latest addition to her growing collection of farm animals.

The sweet photo showed a fully-grown goat with two small kids. Christina captioned the image, “WE HAVE BABY GOATS,” adding two heart eyes emojis and tagging her husband, Josh Hall.

Christina Hall previously joked that her pet goat is her ‘country alarm clock’

The HGTV star has shared cute family moments with her pet goat before. On Jan. 15, Christina Hall posted an Instagram video showing her husband Josh standing at the foot of the bed in her country house, holding a goat over her youngest son, Hudson.

“Good morning!” Josh said with a smile as the goat bleated loudly.

Sleepy three-year-old Hudson rolled around in the bed before saying, “Mom, tired!”

“Country alarm clock,” Christina captioned the adorable clip.

The HGTV star has also tried doing yoga with farm animals

Besides her home design work on HGTV, Christina Hall is also known for her wellness tips and tricks. She co-authored the 2020 book The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul with celebrity nutritionist Cara Clark. The book offers diet and exercise advice, and one of Christina’s preferred workouts is doing yoga.

In February 2022, Christina Hall shared a series of Instagram photos showing her and Josh practicing yoga with goats. In one image, the couple posed in a downward dog position with two adult goats on their backs. Some pictures showed Christina holding a baby goat in her arms.

“Fun morning at @goodsandgoatsmarket Goat Yoga with @lisalu1882,” she captioned the images. “The goats were very into Josh! I don’t blame them.”

Christina added that it was time to get some goats for their home in Tennessee, so perhaps practicing yoga with the goats inspired her to purchase the animals as pets.

The HGTV star has joked about getting alpacas for the farm, so fans will eagerly wait to see what animals she adds to the family next.