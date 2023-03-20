‘Hill Street Blues’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

The TV series Hill Street Blues aired on NBC from 1981 to 1987. Here’s a look at which cast member has the highest net worth today.

Charles Haid

Net worth: $2 million

Charles Haid played Andrew Renko. As of this writing, Haid has an estimated net worth of $2 million. One of his early acting roles was in a 1974 episode of Gunsmoke titled “Like Old Times.” After Hill Street Blues, Haid appeared in The Twilight Zone (1989), Murder, She Wrote (1989–1990), and NYPD Blue (1994).

Ed Marinaro

Net worth: $3 million

Ed Marinaro played Joe Coffey. As of this writing, Marinaro has an estimated net worth of $3 million. One of Marinaro’s early roles was in the TV series The Edge of Night. After Hill Street Blues, Marinaro appeared in Falcon Crest (1987–1988), Dynasty (1989), and Days of Our Lives (2011).

Veronica Hamel

Net worth: $4 million

Veronica Hamel played Joyce Davenport. As of this writing, Hamel has an estimated net worth of $4 million. One of her early roles was in the 1975 movie Apple Pie. After Hill Street Blues, Hamel appeared in A New Life (1988), Taking Care of Business (1990), and The Disappearance of Nora (1993).

Daniel Travanti

Net worth: $4 million

Daniel Travanti played Frank Furillo. As of this writing, Travanti has an estimated net worth of $4 million. One of his early acting roles was in the 1958 movie Little Moon of Alban. After Hill Street Blues, Travanti went on to star in With Harmful Intent (1993), Missing Persons (1993-1994), Poltergeist: The Legacy (1997), and Chicago Med (2016).

Michael Warren

Net worth: $5 million

Michael Warren played Bobby Hill. As of this writing, Warren has an estimated net worth of $5 million. One of his early acting roles was in a 1970 episode of Dan August titled “The Color of Fury.” After Hill Street Blues, Warren appeared in Cold Steel (1987), In the Heat of the Night (1988), City of Angels (2000), Lincoln Heights (2007–2009), and Criminal Minds (2010).

Joe Spano

Net worth: $6 million

Joe Spano played Henry Goldblume. As of this writing, Spano has an estimated net worth of $6 million. One of his early acting roles was in the 1972 film One is a Lonely Number. After Hill Street Blues, Spano appeared in L.A. Law (1988), Murder One (1995–1996), NYPD Blue (2001–2003), and NCIS (2003–2022).

Betty Thomas

Net worth: $10 million

Betty Thomas played Lucy Bates. As of this writing, Thomas has an estimated net worth of $10 million. One of her early acting roles was in the 1976 film Tunnel Vision. After Hill Street Blues, Thomas appeared in The Tracey Ullman Show (1989), Troop Beverly Hills (1989), and Kidding (2018).

