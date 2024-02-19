Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for a DUI over the weekend. It is his fourth DUI arrest. The former child star has a string of other legal troubles.

Zachery Ty Bryan has found himself in trouble with the law yet again. The Home Improvement alum was living a mostly quiet life until 2020 when he announced his divorce and found himself in a mountain of legal trouble. The former child star has been picked up by local police for domestic violence and drinking-related charges several times over the years. His most recent arrest, for a suspected DUI, came just days ago.

Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on DUI charges

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on Feb. 17 after a traffic stop. TMZ broke the story, reporting that the former child star was stopped by police in La Quinta, California, around 2 am. According to the report, police stopped Bryan because they believed his vehicle had been involved in a traffic accident. When they approached him, they thought he was impaired.

Bryan was charged with driving under the influence with three or more priors and contempt of court. He was released from jail the same day but is expected to appear in front of a judge in April. The DUI charge is hardly a first for Bryan, who has found himself in serious legal troubles several times over the years.

How many times has the ‘Home Improvement’ star been arrested?

Zachery Ty Bryan’s latest arrest might land him in serious hot water. It isn’t the former star’s first run-in with police, and he’s had several pretty serious charges thrown at him. It’s not even his first DUI arrest.

While Bryan has had trouble with the law since he became an adult, most of those charges were kept quiet. Things for Bryan appeared to sour in 2020 after announcing his divorce. Just weeks after the announcement, Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on domestic violence charges. A second domestic violence charge followed in 2023, and now he’s been arrested on a DUI charge. Those aren’t Bryan’s only arrests, though.

The Hollywood Reporter dug into the former star’s past and found a string of DUI arrests and a fraud claim. According to the publication, he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2004 when he was just 22. He was arrested for DUIs again in 2007 and once more in 2017. If convicted for his latest offense, Bryan will have been charged with four DUIs. Bryan has also been accused of running a crypto scam.

Is Zachery Ty Bryan dating anyone?

Bryan is the father of seven children. He shares four children, including a set of twins, with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. The couple met as high school students and later wed. They announced their divorce in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. Bryan moved on quickly, hooking up with Johnnie Faye Cartwright in 2020. The duo share three children, including a set of twins.

Cartwright is believed to have been Bryan’s victim in at least one domestic violence arrest. Still, she has never openly discussed that. Cartwright did step forward in 2023 and offered a statement to Us Weekly. The model told the publication that she wants what is best for the father of her children and asked for privacy for her children.

While Cartwright and Bryan were once engaged, it’s unclear if they are still together. It is unknown if Cartwright was connected to Bryan’s 2023 arrest. She has not commented on Bryan’s most recent legal issue.