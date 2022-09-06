‘House of the Dragon’: How Much Time Passed Between Episodes 2 and 3?

House of the Dragon features several different time jumps throughout the series. About halfway through the first season, older actors will take over the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent. However, there was also a significant time jump between episodes 2 and 3. Here’s approximately how much time passed.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3.]

Emily Carey as Alicent and Paddy Considine as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Three years pass between ‘House of the Dragon’ Episodes 2 and 3

In the first episode of House of the Dragon, Queen Aemma dies due to a C-section while giving birth to Prince Baelon. By episode 2, it’s been six months since her death, and Rhaenyra is barely speaking to her father, King Viserys. At the end of the episode, Viserys announces his intentions to marry Alicent Hightower.

There is a significant time jump between House of the Dragon Episodes 2 and 3 that is worth noting. About three years have passed. Rhaenyra and Alicent are only 14 years old at the start of the series. In episode 3, Viserys mentions that his daughter is 17. He also is keen on finding a husband for her.

Aegon celebrates his second name day in episode 3

In episode 3, Alicent is pregnant with her second child with King Viserys. Their first son, Aegon, is around two years old. Viserys plans a great hunt to celebrate Aegon’s second name day, which is slightly different than a birthday.

“Whereas birthdays celebrate individuals, name days are collective holidays marked by national calendars, radio stations, and news outlets, days when people are feted just for answering to particular appellations,” the New York Times wrote.

Viserys is also facing pressure to officially name Aegon his heir and find a husband for Rhaenyra. On the other hand, Rhaenyra is not interested in marriage. Viserys assures her that he intends for her to remain his heir and hopes that she will marry for her own happiness.

Dragons do not fear blood. pic.twitter.com/bW6jRq9Z4D — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 5, 2022

Finally, the three-year time jump is significant because of the conflict at the Stepstones. For three years, Prince Daemon and Lord Coryls have been battling the Crabfeeder and his men without support from the Crown. Finally, the king decides to send aid.

There will be a ten-year time jump halfway through ‘House of the Dragon’

Halfway through House of the Dragon, there will be an even greater time jump of 10 years. After that, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cook will take over Milly Alcock and Emily Carey’s roles as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

The actors playing Laena and Laenor Valaryon will also be recast, but Daemon, Viserys, and most of the older characters will keep the same actor. It’s possible that there will also be additional smaller time jumps throughout the prequel series.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

