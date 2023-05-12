How Kate Middleton Subtly Paid Tribute to Princess Diana at King Charles III’s Coronation

Kate Middleton didn’t forget about Princess Diana at King Charles III’s coronation. The Princess of Wales looked absolutely stunning for the historic event, and her nod to Diana did not go unnoticed.

Here’s a closer look at Kate’s touching tribute to Diana, plus why her coronation gown left royal watchers puzzled.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton arriving at King Charles’ coronation | ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana at King Charles III’s coronation

The Coronation saw the Princess of Wales dazzle in a creation by Alexander McQueen, paired with the prestigious robes of the Royal Victorian Order. Kate elevated her ensemble with diamond and pearl earrings, a cherished heirloom from Princess Diana.

British Royal Jewels shared a closer look at Kate’s ensemble on Instagram. The earrings added a sentimental touch to Kate’s look and also showcased Diana’s timeless style.

The earrings first adorned Diana in 1989, quickly becoming a favored choice for nighttime affairs. Diana notably wore them at her final public outing – a Swan Lake gala in June 1997. Their origin remains a mystery, though speculation points toward a gift received during her Gulf States tour in 1989.

Comprised of marquise and baguette diamonds, the earrings boast removable South Sea Pearl pendants. Kate opted for smaller pearl drops, which are also presumably from Diana’s array.

Royal watchers have questions about the Princess of Wales’ coronation gown

The unveiling of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation portraits spurred a frenzy of curiosity among royal fans. Inquisitive eyes scanned every detail of Kate’s dress for the auspicious occasion, seeking answers to lingering queries.

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey saw the Princess of Wales donning a robe like several other members of the royal family. However, it was only when the official portraits were released on Monday that royal enthusiasts caught a glimpse of her Alexander McQueen dress.

The ivory silk crepe gown had a higher neckline than that in the portrait, prompting eagle-eyed viewers to take notice. Social media quickly became abuzz with various theories regarding Kate’s dress.

Some speculated that Kate had donned a different dress for the ceremony. Others went as far as to suggest that she had worn the garment backward at Westminster Abbey.

This is why Kate Middleton’s dress changed for the official portrait

Despite all of the theories, it is possible that Kate wore a cape over her dress as a means of protection. The cape would have protected the gown from the chains and other ornaments she wore during the coronation.

Princess Charlotte wore a similar cape at the coronation. The mother and daughter watched in matching attire as Charles and Camilla were officially crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The cape isn’t the only similar piece Kate and Charlotte wore at the event. While Kate donned a silver headpiece for the occasion, Charlotte displayed a mini replica of it.

Of course, this was also not the first time Kate opted to go with an Alexander McQueen dress. The Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen gown, complete with long sleeves and a low neckline, for the Diplomatic Corps reception four years ago.