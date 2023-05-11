King Charles III’s Coronation Included a Staggering $4.4 Billion in Jewels

Millions of viewers worldwide were spellbound as King Charles III and Queen Camilla Parker Bowles ascended to the throne in a grand coronation ceremony. All eyes may have been on Charles and Camilla, but it was the glittering gems on display that truly captivated onlookers.

At the center of it all was the Coronation Regalia, a breathtaking set of sacred objects that symbolize power and responsibility. Valued at a jaw-dropping $4.4 billion, the Coronation Regalia made this ceremony one of the most lavish and awe-inspiring events in history.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles both wore lavish crowns at the coronation

St. Edward’s Crown was one of the centerpieces at Charles’ coronation. Crafted for Charles II, this crown has been featured in every coronation ceremony since 1661.

Weighing in at 2.23 kilograms and measuring 30 centimeters in height, the crown is crafted entirely from solid gold. But because of its weight, monarchs chose not to wear it for over two centuries.

Charles also wore the Imperial State Crown as he left Westminster Abbey following the coronation. Monarchs frequently wear this crown during State events and the yearly start of parliament. According to Criss Cut, the Imperial State Crown, originally designed for King George VI’s 1937 coronation, is valued at over $3 million.

For her part, Camilla donned Queen Mary’s Crown. This crown features some of the most valuable diamonds in the world: Cullinan V, Cullinan IV, and Cullinan III. Although it is difficult to set a value for Queen Mary’s Crown, experts believe it is worth over $500 million.

King Charles III’s coronation featured billions of dollars in jewels

Crowns are not the only part of the Coronation Regalia. Other notable items include the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross, the Sovereign’s Ring, and the Sword of Offering.

The Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross features the Cullinan diamond, the largest diamond in the world. Weighing in at around 530 carats, this magnificent gem is worth an astonishing $500 million.

For centuries, the Sovereign’s Ring has graced the fingers of every monarch – save for Queen Victoria – featuring a striking blue sapphire with a ruby cross overlay. The design is meant to represent the red St. George’s Cross against the blue background of St. Andrew’s Cross.

The Sword of Offering is a magnificent work of art featuring an impressive 3,476 precious stones. Valued at $630k, the piece is a testament to the unparalleled craftsmanship of the Crown Jewels.

Taken together, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone says that the Coronation Regalia is worth a staggering $4.4 billion.

“Each piece is extraordinary – from the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross, which contains the $500 million (£400 million) Cullinan I diamond, to the Sovereign’s Ring, which features an octagonal sapphire, overlaid with four rectangular-cut and one square-cut ruby that form a cross,” Stone explained. “Laced with history, it’s incredibly difficult to value the Coronation Regalia. I’d estimate it to be worth a staggering $4.4 billion (£3.5 billion).”

Camilla Parker Bowels also wore an expensive ring during the historic ceremony

Camilla’s lavish ring was yet another jewel that caught everyone’s eye at the coronation. Camilla donned the Queen Consort Ring for the ceremony, which has a rich history dating back to 1831.

As a symbol of Camilla’s commitment to the King and the people, the Queen Consort Ring holds a special place in the Crown Jewels collection. Royal goldsmiths Rundell, Bridge & Rundell originally crafted the ring for Queen Adelaide’s coronation in 1831.

The ring is a breathtaking masterpiece crafted from a stunning 12-15 carat octagonal ruby set in gold. Surrounding the ruby are 14 cushion-cut diamonds and 14 mixed-cut rubies, adding a further 10 carats to this exquisite ring.

Jewelry experts at Maxwell Stone reported that the Queen Consort Ring is worth around $500,000. Prior to Camilla, the Queen Mother was the last to wear the ring during King George VI’s coronation in 1937.

King Charles and Camilla were officially crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.