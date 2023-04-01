‘The Golden Girls’ vs. ‘Sex and the City’: How the Ladies Stack Up

Last year, everyone’s minds were blown when we realized Carrie Bradshaw and her besties were the same age in And Just Like That… as The Golden Girls roomies were when their show premiered in 1985. Times have certainly changed, and how we expect women in their 50s to present themselves has changed, too. They don’t just have their ages in common. There is a deeper connection between Sex and the City and The Golden Girls if you think about it. You can draw a parallel between some of the characters.

Samantha Jones was as unapologetically sexual as Blanche Devereaux

When you look at The Golden Girls and Sex and the City, it’s easy to see the similarities between Blanche Devereaux and Samantha Jones. The two ladies were deeply enthralled with sex and garnering the attention of men. They are the most alike.

Samantha and Blanche both revealed that they were sexually active rather young. Samantha mentioned hooking up with someone as a young teen because his family had a pool. Blanche Devereaux discussed having “urges” as a young teen, too.

Their paths were different, but the outcome was the same. Samantha never married and had no children. She dedicated her life to good sex and good friends. Blanche had a life as a wife and mother before the death of George Devereaux. As a widow, she was similarly interested in pursuing good sex and good company.

Miranda Hobbes was as smart and brusque as Dorothy Zbornak

Miranda Hobbes was the logical, analytical member of the Sex and the City girl group. As an Ivy League-educated lawyer, she was the smartest of the bunch and didn’t mind giving her friends a bit of tough love when they needed it. Miranda could also be a bit judgemental.

Miranda’s personality aligns almost perfectly with Dorothy Zbornak’s personality. Dorothy was bright, snippy, and a bit judgemental. She, like Miranda, had no problem telling her friends what they needed to hear. Dorothy and Miranda had other things in common, too.

The two women, introduced to television audiences more than a decade apart, both had unplanned pregnancies. Dorothy’s oldest child was unexpected. Miranda’s surprise pregnancy was an entire season-long storyline. Miranda and Dorothy were often both the “odd one out” in their groups, as well.

Charlotte York was a bit naive like Rose Nylund

Rose Nylund and Charlotte York don’t appear similar at first glance. Born into a wealthy family, Charlotte was smart, well-educated, and extremely proper. Rose Nylund had more modest beginnings. She grew up in St. Olaf and was the dimmest of her friend group. While Charlotte and Rose were inherently different, they did share a couple of personality traits.

Both Charlotte and Rose could be incredibly naive. Both appeared to be deeply sheltered and, in many ways, were taken under the wing of their far savvier pals. Charlotte York was once compared to Pollyanna, a fictional character whose upbeat attitude carried her through life. You could say Rose had a Pollyanna quality to her, too. Optimistic, sheltered, and a bit naive, Rose and Charlotte are comparable.