North West has been followed in the media since the day she was born. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has a big personality and is growing her own brand on TikTok. Born to two fashion icons, North is following in her parents’ footsteps, but she also has plenty of fashion opinions of her own. For example, North doesn’t love everything Kim Kardashian wears. You might think North West is well into her teen years, but Kim Kardashian’s firstborn is barely in double digits.

North West hates some of Kim Kardashian’s fashion choices

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with her eldest child in her March 2022 interview with Vogue. Kardashian said that while her daughter is just a pre-teen, she’s very fashion-forward and has a lot of opinions about the clothing her mother chooses to wear. The pint-sized fashionista has a serious pet peeve, too.

Kim Kardashian with North and Chicago West | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kardashian told the publication that North often calls her out for wearing too much black. According to the TV personality, her eldest daughter is pushing her mom to wear more color and praises her when she manages to mix something bright into her wardrobe.

How old is North West?

North West has yet to enter her teen years. She was born on June 15, 2013, making her just 10 years old in 2023. North arrived just weeks after Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kris Humphries was finalized. During her pregnancy with North, Kim opened up about her concerns about the divorce proceedings and what it would mean for her birth plan.

Humphries, as most people know, is not the father of North. Kardashian and Humphries separated in late 2011, 72 days after their lavish wedding. In 2012, Kardashian started dating her longtime friend, Kanye West. Kardashian announced her first pregnancy on Dec. 31, 2012. She was already out of her first trimester when she broke the news to the world. West is the father of all of Kardashian’s children.

How many children does Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian is the mother of four children. All four were born during her relationship and subsequent marriage to Kanye West. North was the first to arrive. She was followed by her brother, Saint West, in December 2015. Chicago West was born in January 2018 via surrogate. The following year, Psalm West rounded out the family. Psalm was born via surrogate in May 2019.

Chicago West | Gotham/GC Images

While Kardashian and West presented a united front during the birth of all four of their children, tension was reportedly brewing beneath the surface. In 2016, divorce rumors swirled when West sought inpatient treatment. The following year, more drama began brewing, and by 2020, the couple appeared to be living almost entirely apart. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022. The couple’s divorce was finalized in November of that year.