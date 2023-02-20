How Old Was Ian Somerhalder While on ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Hollywood typically casts 20-something actors as teens, primarily due to labor laws. The Vampire Diaries was no different, with most of the cast members in their early to mid-20s when the teen drama began. By the time TVD ended after eight seasons, its actors had aged. Ian Somerhalder was one of the oldest on the show, so how old was he while on The Vampire Diaries?

Ian Somerhalder’s age when he appeared in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Ian Somerhalder of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in 2015 | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Somerhalder swooped in as the brooding and impulsive Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries in June 2009. The star was 30 when he began playing a character over a century old. But Damon had become a vampire at 25, hence his youthful appearance. That’s five years younger than Somerhalder when he debuted as the character.

The actor appeared in all eight seasons and began directing episodes in TVD‘s third season. He also took up producing duties at the start of season 8. His performance as Damon Salvatore earned him critical praise and honors such as People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

By the time The Vampire Diaries aired its final episode on Mar. 10, 2017, Somerhalder was 38. It’s been six years since the series ended, and the actor, born on Dec. 8, 1978, is now 44, IMDb reports.

Ian Somerhalder was the oldest main cast member in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Somerhalder was a core member of The CW’s hit vampire show and one of the oldest in the ensemble cast. When the series premiered, his friend and onscreen brother, Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore, was 27. Like Somerhalder, Wesley directed some episodes, and by the time The Vampire Diaries ended, he was 35. The actor, born on Jul. 23, 1982, is now 40.

Somerhalder’s onscreen love interest and real-life ex-girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, was one of the few TVD actors closer in age to their characters. Starting the series at 20, the Degrassi: The Next Generation star played the 17-year-old Elena Gilbert in the show’s first season. The actor was 26 when she left TVD and 28 when the series ended in 2017. Born on Jan. 9, 1989, Dobrev is now 34.

Her TVD sibling, Steven R. McQueen, was a year older than Dobrev despite playing her younger brother, Jeremy Gilbert. McQueen was 21 at the beginning of the series, and like Dobrev, he left in TVD‘s sixth season at 26 years old, returning at 28. He was born on Jul. 13, 1988, and is now 34.

Kat Graham played Bonnie Bennett, a powerful witch on the show, and was the youngest of the main cast. She was 19 when TVD premiered, only two years older than her character. The actor was 27 when the series ended. Born on Sept. 5, 1989, Graham is 33 today.

Candice King landed the role of Caroline Forbes at 22, and although her character doesn’t age past 17, the actor was 30 when TVD ended. Born on May 13, 1987, King is 35 as of this writing.

Zach Roerig, who portrayed Matt Donovan, was 24 when the show premiered and was 31 by the time it ended. Roerig will turn 38 on February 22.

And Michael Trevino joined the show at 24 as the roughly 17-year-old Tyler Lockwood. The actor, who was 32 when TVD wrapped up, turned 38 this past January 25.

What is Somerhalder doing now?

4 more days. @brothersbond award winning Original Cask Strength bourbon is available exclusively for pre-sale starting July 19th through @ReserveBar pic.twitter.com/IMHcEsX4I7 — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) July 15, 2022

Before starring in The Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder played Boone Carlyle, the first character to die in the 2004 ABC drama Lost. During TVD‘s run, the actor also appeared in the films How to Make Love to a Woman, Caught on Tape, Time Framed, and The Anomaly.

More recently, he portrayed Dr. Luther Swann in the 2019 vampire drama V Wars, which Netflix canceled after one season. The actor also co-owns Brother’s Bond, a bourbon brand, with his TVD co-star Wesley. In addition, Somerhalder is an outspoken advocate for environmental causes. He’s been married to Twilight star Nikki Reed since 2015, and they have a daughter, Bodhi Soleil, whom they’re raising on a farm away from the Hollywood spotlight.