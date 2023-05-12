How Paul Rudd Made Jeremy Renner Smile While He Was Recovering From His Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner plays one of the Avengers – aka Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But the actor proved to be quite the hero himself when he saved his nephew and got hit and run over by a snowplow in the process. Thankfully, one of Renner’s MCU co-stars, Paul Rudd, came through with a welcome surprise.

Jeremy Renner has close friendships with his Marvel co-stars

Renner’s first appearance in the MCU came with an uncredited cameo in 2011’s Thor. And he became a full-fledged pillar of the franchise by the time the titular superhero team formed in The Avengers. Since then, he’s starred in two more Avengers films as well as Captain America: Civil War. Renner even had another uncredited cameo, this time as a voice in 2021’s Black Widow.

Naturally, after all the time he’s spent in the MCU, Renner has bonded with several of his fellow superhero stars. In particular, Renner and Rudd have hit it off. The two actors have only appeared in two MCU movies together – 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame – and yet they seem to have the kind of friendship most only aspire to.

Paul Rudd sent Jeremy Renner a hilarious video to cheer him up

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner discussed his snowplow accident in depth. And at one point, he revealed that Rudd was in town promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and stopped by the hospital to see him a couple of times. In fact, Rudd – who Renner dubbed “one of the funniest guys around” – even sent him a funny get well video styled after those on Cameo, wherein fans order personalized messages from their favorite stars.

“Hey Jerry, I hear you’re a little banged up,” Rudd said in the video. “Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart, and I hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, and wouldn’t that be something? In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt! Feel better, Jerry!”

Will Jeremy Renner return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Rudd’s tongue-in-cheek fake Cameo video plays perfectly to his own affable charm and no doubt provided Renner with a chuckle. But it also raises a question among fans. Now that Renner’s thankfully on the mend, will the actor be reuniting with his real-life friends in the MCU anytime soon? After all, Renner’s character hasn’t been seen since 2021’s Hawkeye series.

With both Hawkeye and Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man still around, it stands to reason the two heroes might share the screen again at some point. However, given the stacked line-up of projects already scheduled for Phase Five, the most likely story to include both Hawkeye and Ant-Man is probably 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But the MCU is filled with surprises.