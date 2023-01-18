How ‘The Killer’s Shopping Mall’ Spinoff K-Drama Will Parallel ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’

In April 2022, tvN released the comedy mystery thriller K-drama The Killer’s Shopping List. Actor Lee Kwang-soo starred as Ahn Dae-sung, who helps his parents run the local supermarket after failing the civil service exams more than once. He soon starts to see clues of a murder. It was announced The Killer’s Shopping Mall would be an upcoming spinoff of the K-drama starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-joon.

Lee Kwang-soo as Ahn Dae-sung in ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ | via tvN

‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ has Dae-sung noticed clues to a neighborhood murder

As a child, Dae-sung had impeccable memorization skills. But, as an adult, he still manages to fail the civil service exam for the past three years. While unable to find a job, he helps his parents run their local neighborhood supermarket. The K-drama takes a turn when there is a murder in the neighborhood. Dae-sung’s girlfriend, Ah-hee (Seolhyun), is a police officer and finds a market receipt at the crime scene.

As her only lead, she ropes in Dae-sung and his mother to help her uncover the killer. Dae-sung uses the receipt to help determine who could have bought the items. He begins to suspect everyone close to him, while the biggest clue of them all was under their noses the entire time. But as Dae-sung furthers his investigation, he too becomes a suspect when he appears at the right place at the wrong time.

The K-drama is a fun mystery to solve alongside the main characters. The Killer’s Shopping List is based on a novel of the same name by Kang Ji-young. Soompi reported The Killer’s Shopping Mall K-drama will also be based on Kang’s novel but serve as a spinoff to the 2022 K-drama.

‘The Killer’s Shopping Mall’ K-drama has a niece face the truth of her uncle’s sudden death

The spinoff K-drama will have a few differences and similarities to The Killer’s Shopping List. The Killer’s Shopping Mall K-drama will focus on a niece and uncle duo. The niece is raised by her uncle after the death of her parents. Her uncle runs a shopping mall. Everything is going well until the sudden death of her uncle. The niece is forced to face the truth about his death and the possibility of foul play. Fans will again get invested in a riveting murder mystery with hints of comedy.

The Killer’s Shopping Mall has some clear parallels to the 2022 K-drama with the implications of a local murder that needs solving. The overall character descriptions are somewhat similar. There is a family element as Dae-sung gets help from his mother to solve the murder, while The Killer’s Shopping Mall has the niece solve her uncle’s murder.

But fans will still get the foreboding feeling as the murder in The Killer’s Shopping Mall is directly related to the leading character. In The Killer’s Shopping List, the murder Dae-sung investigates is of a local young woman who frequented the supermarket. Both K-dramas take place in different locations, but they are still places of business. Fans will likely begin to suspect the killer is someone in the are or related to the mall.

According to Soompi, actor Park Ji-bin will star in The Killer’s Shopping Mall K-drama. He, too, starred in The Killer’s Shopping List as an employee at the supermarket in the fish department. But it is unclear if Park will be playing a new character.

Actors Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-joon will star in the K-drama

Fans will get to see Lee Dong-wook in another crime mystery K-drama. The actor is well-known for his role in Tale of the Nine-Tailed and will return for the sequel installment. But Lee’s acting credits include playing heinous antagonists like a serial killer in Hell is Other People. Alongside Wi Ha-joon, he played a corrupt police officer with an alternate persona in Bad and Crazy.

Lee will star as the uncle character in The Killer’s Shopping Mall K-drama. Fans will have to wait for a detailed description of his character. His co-star for the K-drama will be actor Kim Hye-joon. Kim has more than enough credentials in the crime department. Many fans will recognize her as the young killer in the female-led murder mystery K-drama Inspector Koo. She also played I-rang in the Disney+ thriller K-drama Connect. Kim will star in The Killer’s Shopping Mall as the niece.