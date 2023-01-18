‘My Demon’: Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung in Talks to Star Opposite Each Other in Fantasy Romance K-Drama

K-drama fans might get a perfect pairing for My Demon. Written by Mr. Queen writer Choi Ah-il, My Demon is in talks to have Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung as its leading characters. For fans, the pairing cannot get any better as Song Kang is well known for his romantic roles, with Kim Yoo-jung having years of experience. What can fans expect from My Demon K-drama?

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung in talks to star in ‘My Demon’ K-drama | via Netflix

‘My Demon’ K-drama has Song Kang as a powerless demon who finds a chaebol heiress

According to Soompi, Song Kang and Kim are in talks to star in My Demon K-drama, but no final decision has been made yet. Song Kang’s agency reported, “My Demon is one of the projects he has been offered.” Kim’s agency reported a similar comment. Fans are excited about the possibility of the two actors starring together in a fantasy romance.

My Demon tells the story of a demon named Jung Gu-won. Despite being far superior to any human, he loses all his powers and wants them back. He soon meets a chaebol heiress named Do Do-hee. But she is not necessarily a princess and is an enemy to almost everyone. The two characters find themselves living together as Gu-won works to restore his powers. Like any good romance K-drama trope, Gu-won and Do-hee begin to develop feelings for one another.

One fan commented, “That is one TV couple I would love to see.” Song Kang has proven to be a master in the romance department and makes any fan swoon. It seems like a perfect mix between Song Kang’s inherent charm and the bad-boy aura of a demon. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Kim as a wealthy heiress. She started as a child actor and has since proved her impeccable acting abilities.

Kim Yoo-jung recently starred in ’20th Century Girl’ with Song Kang returning for ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2

The two actors are at the top of their careers. Song Kang is adequately nicknamed the ‘Son of Netflix‘ as almost all of his leading cast roles have been for the streaming platform. He skyrocketed to fame as the male lead in the teen romance Love Alarm and its second season. He gained notoriety for his “red flag” character in the mature romance K-drama Nevertheless.

While Song Kang is well known as a heartthrob in the romance genre, he gained praise for his leading role in Netflix’s apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home. His teen character faces a monstrous apocalypse alongside his building tenants. He battles to hold onto his humanity as he shows signs of turning. The actor will grace Netflix once again, returning to his leading role for Sweet Home Season 2. He is also confirmed to return for a third season.

My Demon K-drama will be Kim’s newest project if she signs on to play the leading role. She recently gained fame as Na Bo-ra in the coming-of-age Korean movie for Netflix, 20th Century Girl. The movie tells the heartbreaking story of first love as her character develops feelings for the wrong person, but life has other plans.

K-drama fans recognize Kim for her role in the gender-bending drama Love in the Moonlight and Backstreet Rookie. She played the female lead in another fantasy romance alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Lovers of the Red Sky.