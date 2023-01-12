‘Hunters’ Season 1 Recap: Major Plot Twists to Remember Before Season 2 Comes Out

The second and final season of Prime Video‘s Hunters premieres on Jan. 13, 2023. Find out what to expect of the Al Pacino-led series in the second and final season. Plus, two crucial plot points you need to remember from season 1 of Hunters before diving into new episodes.

‘Hunters’ Season 2 Promo | Amazon Studios

‘Hunters’ Season 2 premieres on Prime Video Jan. 13, 2023

Hunters returns to Prime Video with the second and final season on Jan. 13. “After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America,” says the streaming giant. “Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

‘Hunters’ Season 1 recap: Meyer Offerman is ‘the Wolf’

The first season of Hunters ended with a very big reveal — Meyer Offerman isn’t who he says he is. Season 1 of Hunters paints Meyer as Jonah’s (Logan Lerman) mentor, long-lost grandfather, and the ringleader of the hunters in search of Nazis who slipped through the cracks after World War II. Though Meyer seems like the hero of the Prime Video series, the season 1 finale reveals he is “the Wolf,” a brutal former Nazi named Wilhelm Zuchs Jonah previously believed to be living in New York City working as a plastic surgeon.

However, when Meyer is presented with Zuchs, he foregoes the ritual typically performed before killing Nazis in season 1 and kills him instantly instead. That’s because Meyer is “the Wolf.

After killing the real Offerman, “the Wolf” forged a letter to Jonah’s grandmother Ruth explaining why they couldn’t be together. In the season 1 finale, Jonah realizes the letters weren’t about a plastic surgeon, but the plastic surgery “the Wolf” underwent to assume Meyer’s identity.

Jonah kills Meyer Offerman in the first season of ‘Hunters’

Despite “the Wolf’s” motives for murdering Nazis — it was his penance for what he did during the Holocaust — Jonah kills him in a fit of rage. He doesn’t believe “the Wolf” has the right to kill Nazis as a non-Jew, nor the right to pursue any kind of penance.

This is Jonah’s first kill in the series; an overarching theme in the first season. Evil has won this moral battle and tainted Jonah’s otherwise pure character, the perfect set up for season 2.

The Colonel is still alive at the end of ‘Hunters’ Season 1 — and so is Adolf Hitler

The Colonel (Lena Olin) is the big bad in Hunters. Though she is presumed dead after the car crash she, Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), and Meyer experience, the season 1 finale reveals the Colonel lives on.

When Joe (Louis Ozawa Changchien) is kidnapped and taken to Argentina, he’s put before the head of the Nazi party. “Time to eat, Adolf,” she says in German. “I’m hungry, Eva, darling,” a faceless man replies. In this fictional world, Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun’s deaths were staged. They’re alive and well and will appear on-screen in season 2.

‘Hunters’ podcast: listen to all six episodes

In light of the farewell season, Hunters released a six-episode companion podcast series. Titled Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, the podcast profiles true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust.

The first three episodes of Chutzpah premiered on Dec. 13, 2022. The final three episodes were made available on Jan. 3, 2023.

Stream season 1 of Hunters on Prime Video.