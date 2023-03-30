‘I Am Jazz’: Jazz Jennings Celebrates ‘Unconditional Love’ for Her Mother on Instagram

In an Instagram birthday message to her mother, Jazz Jennings from the TLC show I Am Jazz celebrated her mother’s support and unconditional love.

Jazz’s mother Jeanette has said in the past that she draws inspiration from her daughter and her own confidence has grown. For eight seasons, TLC’s I Am Jazz followed the story of transgender girl Jazz Jennings, who was one of the youngest people to be identified as gender dysphoric. Now in college, Jazz faces many of the same challenges and thrills as most kids her age, with her family by her side.

Jazz Jennings celebrates her mother on Instagram

Jazz posted a photo with her mother and a loving caption. “To my OUTSTANDING mother: Happy Birthday!” she wrote on Instagram. Your unconditional love and compassion has not only changed my life but the entire world. Your heart is so big, you have more love within you than most people could dream of. My appreciation for you is infinite, as is our bond. You deserve only the best. Your daughter, Jazz.”

Jazz Jennings and family| Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD

Jazz’s brother Sander also commented on the Instagram post. “We are so lucky to have the best most in the world,” he wrote. Plus Jeanette added, “Such a sweet post from my incredible daughter. I love you so much. Thank you.”

Jazz’s mother supported trans youth care

Jazz shared a clip on Instagram from I Am Jazz of her mother’s emotional reaction to Florida’s determination to ban trans youth health care. Her mother teared up when she expressed how proud she is of Jazz and how what other people thought didn’t matter. Jazz said her mother is a fierce advocate of the transgender community.

“Tonight on #IAmJazz we rally against The Florida Department of Health’s extreme proposals against trans rights. The proposal not only bans access to gender-affirming care for trans youth, but it even opposes social transition,” she captioned the emotional Instagram video.

“There are so many adverse effects of denying gender-affirming care. We must all take action and stand up for the rights of Trans Youth. Love you mom,” she added.

Jeanette Jennings draws her inspiration from her daughter Jazz

Jeanette draws just as much inspiration from her daughter as Jazz does from her. She recalled how even at a young age, Jazz didn’t worry about what people thought of her journey. “‘I don’t care,” Jeanette told People of how her daughter approached other people’s opinions. “I have my friends at school that like me, and if anybody else has a problem with it, I’m OK with that.’ This is like 4-year-old Jazz, so I gained my strength from her.“

When Jazz was young, Jeanette said people would stare or whisper when they saw her. But, “I gained a lot of confidence from her,” Jeanette said.

“I’m a people pleaser,” she reflected. “I didn’t want people to stare at me, but they were. And one mom made a comment like, ‘Why do you let him dress like that?” And I said, ‘Because that’s what she wanted to wear today.’ And that was the last time that mom spoke to me about that issue.”