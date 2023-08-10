The beloved TV show I Love Lucy has been off the air for over half a century, but it still boasts a massive cult following. The show, which followed the adventures of a wacky redhead named Lucy Ricardo and her hotheaded yet patient bandleader husband, is seen as an icon of 1950s culture.

When it was first released, it made stars out of Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz. While the couple would go on to divorce after the show ended, they are intertwined forever in the memories of fans around the world.

For fans who want to take their love of Lucy to the next level, Airbnb is offering a stunning deal. The “Lucy House” gives aficionados a chance to stay in the glorious Palm Springs property beloved by Arnaz and Ball during their days of wedded bliss.

Lucy and Ricky | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are cultural icons

Ball and Arnaz were married for years before they pitched the idea of I Love Lucy. However, very few of those years were happy ones. Arnaz, said to be an inveterate womanizer, was rarely in the same place as his wife, and the two struggled to find ways to connect. I Love Lucy offered them a chance to be together more, all while working on a project they both felt passionate about.

I Love Lucy became an unexpected hit, resonating with fans of all ages. Ball’s inimitable comic timing and Arnaz’s perfectly-timed responses made viewers believe that they truly loved each other, and for years, the series was the most popular show on the air.

I Love Lucy went off the air in 1957, after six successful seasons. Unfortunately, as the show went, so did the union between Ball and Arnaz. The couple split in 1960, and although Ball went on to work on multiple other projects, nothing ever achieved the cultural significance of I Love Lucy.

Fans can stay in the Palm Springs home Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz vacationed in

When Ball and Arnaz were married, they would escape the busy days on set by heading to Palm Springs. Specifically, they enjoyed the peaceful views and luxurious amenities of a 4,400-square-foot home designed by architect Paul R. Williams. The home has remained impeccable over the years and is now known simply as the “Lucy House.”

As reported by She Knows, the property is a Spanish-style home with five bedrooms and six baths. The sprawling outdoor pool is perfect for days in the sun, while the indoor-outdoor living that the home offers will appeal to anyone who wants to bask in the California glow. The interior touches are glamorous and chic, while the on-site guest casita is perfect for traveling with a large family or friends. Best of all, fans of I Love Lucy can stay in style just like their favorite star since the entire property is available as an Airbnb rental.

How can fans rent the ‘Lucy House’?

Vacationing like Ball and Arnaz doesn’t come cheap. The “Lucy House” is fully-loaded with all the extras to make any stay extra-special, but discerning guests will pay a pretty penny for them. On Airbnb, the price per night is $1,070, with fluctuations for certain peak times like holidays. Staying for a full week in the house, like Ball and Arnaz did, will set guests back nearly $10,000, but for the pleasure of experiencing the same peaceful views that Ball did, it might just be worth it.