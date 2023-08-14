Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020, but rapper Ice Cube, whose album name was once used to describe Meghan in a headline, says he wishes the two had 'stuck it out.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves upon joining the royal family as a married couple back in 2018 (Harry, of course, had been a working member of the royal family for years). The two reportedly dealt with all kinds of issues with Harry’s relatives, and there were certainly problems with the media portraying Meghan in a negative light.

One such headline, a now-infamous story published by Daily Mail, read: Harry’s Girl Is (Almost) Straight Outta Compton.” The headline took aim at Meghan’s race by using a play on words that was based on Ice Cube’s 1990s album “Straight Outta Compton.” And the rapper opened up about the controversy in a recent interview, saying Harry and Meghan might have made more positive changes if they had remained in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their engagement photoshoot in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ice Cube says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have ‘Made Changes’ in the royal family

When Meghan and Harry started dating, the British tabloids had a field day digging up information about the woman who Harry would eventually marry. Some of the stories related to Meghan’s family and her previous marriage, but also her race. The Duchess, who is half black, saw headlines like the “Straight Outta Compton” one that only fueled rumors that the royal family, who did not defend her when such headlines were published, was racist.

Now, Ice Cube is speaking up and saying Harry and Meghan should have “stuck it out” in the royal family to help create positive change. Speaking to Good Morning Britain in August 2023, Ice Cube said he wishes Harry and Meghan had stayed in the royal family.

“Some great people come out of Compton, some of them are better than the people who come out of Beverly Hills,” Ice Cube said. “It was a very off-coloured joke but I think when you are in the house you can make more changes to the house than when you are outside of the house,” he added.

Ice Cube felt that if Harry and Meghan had continued their roles in the royal family, they could have made positive change. “So that is kind of my opinion. If they stuck it out they might have been able to make some changes.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hardly been on speaking terms with the royal family

Since leaving the family back in 2020, Harry and Meghan have spent almost no time in the United Kingdom except when absolutely necessary. The couple returned for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and the queen’s funeral in 2022.

Harry has also attended some solo events with his family, including unveiling a statue of his mother with his brother, Prince William, back in 2021 and also attending King Charles’ coronation ceremony in spring 2023.

The couple’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have spent absolutely not time overseas since living in California. Lilibet wasn’t born until after the couple’s move, and she has yet to meet any family member besides Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.