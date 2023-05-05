It’s ‘Important’ Meghan Markle Stays Away From Coronation and Other Royal Events as Her Appearance Could Cause an ‘Uproar,’ Says Former Palace Staffer

Prince Harry will attend King Charles III’s coronation, however, his wife, Meghan Markle, will not be traveling to the U.K. with him for the historic event. In a statement on April 12 Buckingham Palace announced that it’s “pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Now someone who knows Harry and used to work for the king is explaining why Meghan staying away is a good idea for everyone.

Meghan Markle arrives at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles’ former staffer thinks monarch would have liked Archie and Lili at coronation

Grant Harrold is King Charles’s former butler who worked in the royal household from 2004 to 2011. During an appearance on the talk show series Red or Black from Lord Ping, Harrold was asked about Harry making the trip without his family and if he thought his old boss would have wanted his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, at the coronation.

“I would have thought so personally,” Harrold answered. “But it’s a decision that they’ve obviously decided that one of them is going to stay there with the children back in the States. There’s obviously reasons for it, personal reasons, and they’ve obviously decided it’s the best way forward.

“I’m sure deep down that the king would have probably liked — his other grandchildren are going to be there — so I’m sure he would have liked them all there, but on this occasion sadly not. Hopefully, in the near future, he’ll get a visit from them again.”

There have been reports that one of the reasons the Sussexes’ kids weren’t invited is because of their ages. Archie will turn 4 the day of the coronation and Lili isn’t even 2 yet. Young children usually don’t attend the event. Charles was at his mother’s in 1953 when he was Archie’s age but that’s only because he was the heir apparent. Princess Anne who is younger was not at the ceremony.

Harrold says it’s ‘important’ that Meghan does not attend

Meghan Markle attends the “100 Days To Peace” concert in London | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harrold was also asked if thought it was the right move for the Duchess of Sussex to stay away.

“It’s Archie’s birthday at the time and one of them wants to be with them … I think Meghan wants to stay there,” he opined. “I think also, with everything that has gone on in the last couple of years, it’s an advisable thing. I’m sure it’s her own decision to do that and it’s sensible.”

The former royal employee said that the coronation is an “important” time for the king, the Prince of Wales, and Harry to be together as a family saying: “It’ll give [Harry, William, and Charles] for this celebration, the coronation, two brothers and their father the chance to be together. I think it’s an important move.”

It’s ‘a bit unlikely’ the duchess’s appearance at future events won’t cause an ‘uproar’

Had Meghan decided to show up with her husband it would have likely been a major distraction. But given everything she and Harry have said about the other royals in interviews and their Netflix docuseries, there’s no telling if the duchess can make an appearance at future royal events without causing such an “uproar.”

On that subject, Harrold said: “I think it depends on what happens going forward, with everything that’s taken place, it’s a bit unlikely. But if bridges are built and wounds are healed and things move forward, you never know. It’s possible in the future that we could see her come across for royal events, and the children as well.”