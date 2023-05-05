Ina Garten Reveals She’s Finally Returning to Food Network: ‘Can’t Wait’

Ina Garten first rose to fame through her Food Network TV show, Barefoot Contessa. Garten’s comforting tone and heartwarming recipes helped her amass a substantial audience — plus, her gorgeous home out in Hamptons section of Long Island certainly had us all wishing to be in her shoes. And her adorable love for her husband Jeffrey helped make her even more relatable.

It feels like it’s been a while since Garten has graced our television screens. Barefoot Contessa hasn’t produced new episodes since 2021, and anyone who still has cable knows that Food Network doesn’t show Garten’s TV shows as often as we’d like. However, Garten recently announced that she’s working on new episodes for the cooking network.

Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton/NBC

Ina Garten has new episodes coming to Food Network

Garten fans, rejoice: Ina Garten is officially returning to Food Network with new episodes of her show Be My Guest. The show’s concept differs from Barefoot Contessa in that it features a celebrity who chats with Garten in a sit-down style of conversation; she doesn’t spend the whole show cooking (though we wouldn’t hate that). It gives Garten a chance to explore the interesting lives of celebrities, from stars-turned-foodies like Stanley Tucci to award-winning artists such as Norah Jones.

On April 19, Garten announced via Instagram that she was preparing to film another season of the show. “Starting to film more episodes of Be My Guest on @foodnetwork!” she wrote. “Can’t wait for my first guest to arrive!!” Garten also gave Talbots a shoutout for her new shirts.

Fans took to the comments section of Garten’s photo to cheer on new episodes of the show — and plenty even complimented her “comfy” outfits.

“Seeing you smiling in the kitchen brightens any day,” one user wrote. “Thank you for all of your recipes, passion for good food, and friends around the table!”

“I’ve loved all your shows but Be My Guest are [sic] my favorite,” another fan commented. “You are a natural interviewer and I feel like I’m sitting in your kitchen with you and your guest.”

Ina Garten speaks at the 2019 New Yorker Festival | Brad Barket/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Ina Garten has gained notoriety in ways other than her TV show

Though Be My Guest is Garten’s newest television venture, TV isn’t the only way she’s gained notoriety. Garten has released plenty of cookbooks over the decades with all kinds of themes, including “Cooking for Jeffrey” featuring recipes her husband loves. Her most recent cookbook, “Go-To Dinners,” was released back in fall 2022, and Garten seems to always have another book up her sleeve.

Long before Barefoot Contessa made Garten a household name, she was locally famous in the Hamptons and New York City area for her storefront, also called Barefoot Contessa. It was a specialty foods store where customers could come to purchase cheeses and meats as well as local produce — even Martha Stewart was a fan. Although Garten sold the store in 1996 after owning it for roughly 20 years, she kept the name with her all throughout her rise to fame; today, she’s widely referred to by her alter ego, The Barefoot Contessa.